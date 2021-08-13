Global E-Learning Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026 - m-Learning is Expected to Show a Shift of $60 Billion

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Learning Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further transformed the e-learning market with the closure of schools and universities globally. In March 2020, over 1.2 Billion students in 186 countries were affected by school closures due to the pandemic. With the increasing acceptance of this learning mode, the market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 11% in the coming years.



Based on technology, the virtual classroom segment dominates the market, holding nearly 40% of the market. The online education market and content delivery is seeing a paradigm shift from content delivery to quick interactive learning platforms, allowing the rapid e-learning segment is expected to grow over an anticipated CAGR of 11.71%.

The increasing focus on m-learning and cloud infrastructure adoption to derive scalability will create lucrative opportunities for leading online education companies in the market. The m-learning segment is expected to show a shift of USD 60 Billion from 2015 to 2026.



E-learning has proved to be the best means in the corporate sector, especially when training programs are conducted for professionals across the globe making it possible for the employees to acquire skills under one roof. The corporate end-user segment accounted for a market share of nearly 41% in the year 2020, with the large enterprises leading the segment.

The schools which use E-learning technologies are a step ahead of those which still have the traditional approach towards learning. The academic segment leads the market with a higher preference towards vocational training courses. Based on provider segmentation, the content category accounts to an approx. of 95% of the market.



Globally, North America accounts for a clear high share, closely followed by Europe. The Asia e-learning market largely includes low-and moderately priced course modules due to the price-sensitive nature of the region. The market, although smaller than the market in North America, is displaying impressive growth driven by some structural changes in key countries such as India and China.

For instance, Indian students are the second-largest users of online courses provided by Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology. This has encouraged the universities to provide students with various affordable online learning courses in this region. Latin America, along with the Middle East & Africa could barely account for a market of 5% in the year 2020.



Globally, the US is the largest self-paced learning market, with the potential to radically influence the prospects in the industry. Together, public and private investments constitute an annual flow of about USD 1.3 trillion into the country's education system.

A significant amount of it is channelized to improve the effectiveness of conventional learning and training methods. High competition in the industry is forcing emerging players to introduce innovative services for strengthening their position and increasing market share.



