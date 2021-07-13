Abstract: Global E-Learning Market to Reach $457. 8 Billion by 2026 . E-Learning may be defined as the delivery of instructional content through the use of electronic technology, which may include compact disks (CDs), computer-based training (CBT), or Web-based applications.

Over the years, e-Learning has become an important part of the modern education system. Since its introduction, e-Learning has found widespread applications in various sectors including IT, marine, retail, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services. These sectors are utilizing E-Learning programs for training employees as well as for disseminating information. Few of the factors responsible for shaping growth of e-Learning in the academic and corporate environment include fast-paced advancements in Internet technology including high-speed internet access, bandwidth expansion, and launch of 5G networks; e-Learning service innovations; development new and potent e-Learning technologies; rapid penetration of smartphones and tablets and increase use of the same for education supported by digitalizing lifestyles of consumers; falling mobile data and fixed line internet tariffs and the ensuing robust rise in Internet users; growing wave of BYOD in enterprises and the resulting popularity of implementing corporate e-Learning and training via tablets and smartphones; and favorable government initiatives that support the use of technology in education.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Learning estimated at US$250.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$457.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period. Academic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$314 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corporate segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Ongoing content digitization efforts in academic sector, and rise in student enrollments for online courses on a part-time and full-time basis are helping support growth in the academic segment. Demand in the corporate segment is being driven by factors such as rise in demand for social learning tools such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and developments in Web 2.0 technologies; increased adoption of integrated talent management solutions such as recruiting, performance and succession management, learning management and compensation management; declining costs of communication and technology; geographic dispersion of employees; and need to continuously develop technical skills and abilities and the need to train large number of employees to ensure greater economies of scale.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $90 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $105.7 Billion by 2026



The E-Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$90 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$105.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 8.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR. The e-Learning market in developing regions is evolving into a dynamic growth sector as public universities, governments and local providers push into the market. There are several factors driving e-Learning market in developing countries, for instance e-Learning helps to decrease infrastructure costs and reduce expenditures e.g., cost on classroom space along with textbook purchase or rental leading to lesser education costs for people in developing nations. In addition, online learning eradicates logistics problems on account of weak public transport and poor road infrastructure in developing nations.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select

Countries: June 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19: Feb2020-

Aug2020

School Closures Due to the Pandemic Prompt Boom in E-Learning

Web Conferencing Accelerates Move towards Location Agnostic

Interactive and Synchronous Learning in Education Sector

Video Conferencing Platforms Gain Traction in Remote Learning

During COVID-19

Google Augments Learning Management with Robust Solutions

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the

Market

EXHIBIT 3: Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion

Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-

Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by

Region for 2019 and 2024

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Higher User Engagement with Short Videos as Compared

to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short

But Effective e-Learning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by

Video Length

Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning

Corporate & Government e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment

EXHIBIT 5: Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace

Training of Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2018

and 2020E

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in

Efficiency Enhancement

Augmented Reality (AR) Makes e-Learning More Engaging, and

Interactive

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost-

effective Online Learning & Training

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and

Personalized e-Learning

EXHIBIT 6: Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI

in e-Learning: Global Market for Market in US$ Billion for

2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)

Rise in User Generated Content

Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth

Select Innovations and Advancements

Select e-Learning Products

Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development &

Delivery

Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the

Future of e-Learning Infrastructure: Global Public Cloud

Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences

Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger

Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among

Companies

EXHIBIT 7: Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a

Central Role in the Integration of Social Networking with

Education: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion)

for the Years 2014, 2018 and 2022

Rapid e-Learning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional

Development Techniques

Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market

Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-

Learning

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS

Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023

Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most

Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning

MOOCs: New Form of Online Training

LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning

Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning

m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning

EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %):

2018 & 2025

Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning

Development of HTML5

M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning

Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e

-Learning

Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in

the Academic/ Educational Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Private Tutoring in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the

Academic Sector

EXHIBIT 12: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies:

Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide

for the Year 2019E

Academic e-Learning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in

Classrooms

EXHIBIT 13: e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With

Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group

of Children & Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the

U.S for the Year 2018

Proliferation of BYOD among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for

the Growth of Corporate m-Learning

EXHIBIT 14: Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017 & 2022

Key Challenges to Market Growth



Total Companies Profiled: 290

