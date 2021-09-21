The Global E-commerce Payment Market is expected to grow by USD 376.45 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period

Global E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the e-commerce payment market and it is poised to grow by USD 376. 45 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312309/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the e-commerce payment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the usage of wireless networks and rising number of online transactions. In addition, rise in the usage of wireless networks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-commerce payment market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The e-commerce payment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• E-wallets

• Cards

• Online banking

• Direct debits



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the surge in compliance requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce payment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-commerce payment market covers the following areas:

• E-commerce payment market sizing

• E-commerce payment market forecast

• E-commerce payment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce payment market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc. Also, the e-commerce payment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



