Global e-Commerce Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $16,215.6 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 22.9% for 2020-2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Market by Business Model, Browsing Medium, Payment Mode (Card Payment, Bank Transfer, Digital Wallet), Offering (Travel, Electronics, Beauty & Fashion, Household, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-commerce market is expected to reach $16,215.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This market is majorly driven by rising penetration of the Internet and smartphones, growing dependency on social media to promote e-commerce platforms, growing omni-channel business models, and the advent of new payment modes. In addition, e-commerce automation offers immense growth opportunities for players operating in the e-commerce market.

Report Highlights

  • Based on business model, the horizontal e-commerce models segment commanded the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.

  • Based on browsing medium, the desktop/laptop segment accounted for the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.

  • Based on payment mode, the card payment segment commanded the largest share of the e-commerce market in 2020.

  • Based on offering, the beauty & fashion products segment accounted for the largest share of the global e-commerce market in 2020.

  • Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region commanded the largest share of the overall e-commerce market in 2020.

Key questions answered in the report

  • Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the browsing medium, payment mode, business model, offering, and countries?

  • What is the historical market for e-commerce across the globe?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2020-2027?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

  • What are the recent developments in the global e-commerce market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global e-commerce market?

  • What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the global e-commerce market and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Environment

Regulatory Analysis

North America

  • Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)

  • Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA)

  • Electronic Fund Transfer Act (Eft)

  • Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB)

  • Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

  • Uniform Electronic Commerce Act

Europe

  • Electronic Commerce (EC Directive) Regulations 2002

  • Data Protection Act 1998

  • The Distance Selling Act 2000

  • ICO Cookie Law

Asia-Pacific

  • Contract Law and Electronic Signature Law

  • Law on Protection of the Rights and Interests of Consumers

  • Cybersecurity Law

  • Electronic Signature Law

  • Consumer Contracts Act (Act No. 61 of 12 May 2000)

  • Act on Specified Commercial Transactions (Act No. 57 of 4 June 1976)

  • Act on the Protection of Personal Information (Act No. 57 of 30 May 2003)

  • Act on Regulation of Transmission of Specified Electronic Mail (Act No. 26 of 17 April 2002)

  • Framework Act on Electronic Documents and Transactions

  • The Information Technology (It) Act of 2000

  • Electronic Transactions Act 1999

Rest of the World

  • Electronic Contracts

  • Brazilian Consumer Protection and Defense Code (Law 8,078/1990)

  • Brazilian Internet Act (Law 12,965/2014).

  • Electronic Transactions and Commerce Law (Federal Law No. (1) of 2006)

  • Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECT)

  • Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA)

Supply Chain Analysis

Pestel Analysis

Porter's Five forces Analysis

Global E-Commerce Market Trends and Strategies

  • Big Data in E-Commerce

  • Cloud-Based E-Commerce Platforms

  • Same-Day Deliveries

  • E-Commerce Companies Investing in Brick-and-Mortar Stores

  • M-Commerce In E-Retailing

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Rising Penetration of the Internet and Smartphones

  • Growing Usage of Social Media and Social Commerce

  • Growth in the Omni-Channel Business Model

  • Advancement of Multiple Payment Modes

Restraints

  • Online Frauds and Cybersecurity Issues

Opportunities

  • E-commerce automation

  • Expansion of cross-border e-commerce

Challenges

  • Local Laws and Legislation Affecting Cross-Border E-Commerce

  • Trust Deficit due to Lack of touch and Feel Experience

Trends

  • Use of AR and VR In E-Commerce

  • On-site Customization and Personalized Experience

Impact of Covid-19 On the E-Commerce Market

Company Profiles

  • Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.)

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)

  • Walmart Inc. (U.S.) The Home Depot Inc. (U.S.)

  • JD.com Inc. (China)

  • Rakuten Inc. (Japan)

  • Otto GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

  • Zalando SE (Germany)

  • Priceline.com (U.S.)

  • B2W Digital (Brazil)

  • Groupon Inc. (U.S.)

  • Inter Ikea Systems B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.)

  • Shopify Inc. (U.S.)

  • Wayfair Inc. (U.S.)

  • Suning.Com Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Best Buy Co. Inc. (U.S.)

  • Tesco Plc (U.K.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ds1dwi

