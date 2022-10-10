Global E-cigarettes Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-cigarettes Industry"

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal E-cigarettes Market to Reach $24.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for E-cigarettes estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Modular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rechargeable segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
- The E-cigarettes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 6.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.Disposable Segment to Record 8.1% CAGR
- In the global Disposable segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)
British American Tobacco plc
Eleaf Group
FIN Branding Group, LLC
Generation V
Imperial Brands plc
Innokin Technology Co., Ltd
Japan Tobacco Inc.
Juul Labs, Inc.
MadVapes LLC
Mig Vapor LLC
Mojo Tech
NicQuid LLC
NJOY, LLC
Philip Morris International Inc.
Shenzhen IVPS Technology Corporation Ltd.
Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.
Smoker Friendly International LLC
Vapor4Life, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Vaping Market to Regain Strength once the COVID-19 Smoke Gets
Cleared
E Cigarette: An Introduction
E-Cigarette Market Poised for Growth
Regional Outlook: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions
at the Forefront of Future Growth
World E-Cigarettes Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Global E-Cigarettes Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
Volume CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of
World, Japan, Europe, and Canada
Competitive Scenario: Tobacco Giants Foray into Bustling E-
cigarettes Market
Recognized Brands Serving Global E-Cigarette Market
Recent Market Activity
E-cigarettes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally
Negative Effects of Tobacco: Strong Driver
Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth
Young Adults: Primary Consumers
E-Cigarette Brands Bet Heavily on Aggressive Marketing
Strategies to Advertise Products and Target Young People
Exposure of Youth to Ads
Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults for Male, Female and All
Adults (2019)
Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults by Age Group (2019)
Use of Tobacco and E-Cigarettes by % of Students (2019)
Illegal Marketing and Distribution of Flavored Products Prompt
US FDA to Ban Several E-Cigarette Brands
Automatic E-Cigarettes: Dominates the Market
Improved Access to Distribution Channels
Product Innovations: Key to Future Growth
Government Mechanisms for Curbing Cigarettes Consumption
Health Implications of Vaping Put E-Cigarette Brands under
Scrutiny
Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells
Global Regulatory Scenario for ENDS With Nicotine and Without
Nicotine: Percentage Breakdown of Countries Regulating ENDS as
Consumer Products, Therapeutic Products, Tobacco Products,
and Others; and Countries Where ENDS is Not Regulated
E-cigarettes Brought under Regulatory Scanner
E-Cigarettes: Regulatory Regime with Friendly and Unfriendly
Legislations
United States
Canada
European Union
Asia-Pacific
Other Regions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Modular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rechargeable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Rechargeable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Rechargeable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disposable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Disposable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vape
Mod by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Vape Mod by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Vape Mod by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Atomizer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Atomizer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Atomizer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for E-liquid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for E-liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cartomizer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Cartomizer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Cartomizer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Regulations Impacting Market Growth
US Tobacco Product Sales in Convenience Stores by Type of
Product (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cigarettes, Cigars, E-Cigarettes, Smokeless Tobacco, and
Others & Accessories
Demographic Trends Related to Use of E-Cigarettes in the US
E-Cigarette Usage Preference (in %) Among US High School
Students (2016 vs, 2019)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product Type -
Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod, Atomizer,
E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
The Tobacco Products Directive
EU TPD Directive to Control Marketing of Tobacco Products and
E-cigs, Bans Flavored Cigarettes
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
High Cigarette Prices Catalyze Consumer Migration to Alternatives
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Rising Prevalence of Underage Vaping Paves Way for App-
Controlled E-Cigarettes
Ireland: Regulation to Curb Tobacco Sales
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product Type -
Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod, Atomizer,
E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product
Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -
Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid
and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape
Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
India: Citing Addiction Risk, Indian Government Looks Ahead to
Ban E-Cigarettes
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid
and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for
Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
E-cigarettes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Australia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Australia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid
and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for E-cigarettes by
Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,
Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular,
Rechargeable and Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and
Disposable Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for
E-cigarettes by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer,
E-liquid and Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and
Cartomizer Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for
E-cigarettes by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 127: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

