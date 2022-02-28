Global e-Bike Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027 Featuring Profiles of Accell, BionX, Bosch, Yamaha Motor Company, Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycles, Klever Mobility, and Other Leading Players

Company Logo

Global E-Bike Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-bike market size reached US$ 21.6 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 32.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The growing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Cycling has numerous physical and mental health benefits such as improved cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility along with the reduced risk of stress and depression. The young population is increasingly opting for various adventure sports, which is providing a boost to e-bike sales.

Furthermore, the thriving tourism industry is another factor catalyzing the growth of the market. Tourists are opting for e-bikes as a self-driving alternative to commute as it is economical and enables effortless riding. The growing environmental consciousness and rising urban air pollution have led individuals to switch to electric vehicles such as e-bikes that have low carbon emissions and can be charged through solar power. Moreover, various product innovations such as the introduction of hydrogen-powered bikes and Smart E-Bike Monitoring System (SEMS), along with the increasing demand for pedal assisted or pedelec bikes, are also contributing to the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global e-bike market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on mode, motor type, battery type, class, design and application.



Breakup by Mode:

Throttle

Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Drive

Others

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

Breakup by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Breakup by Design:

Foldable

Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being:

Accell

BionX

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yamaha Motor Company

Derby Cycle

Giant Bicycles

Klever Mobility

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co.

Continental AG

Prodecotech LLC

Fuji-ta

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Pedego Electric Bikes

Shimano

