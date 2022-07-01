Global-e Announces Closing of Acquisition of Borderfree Cross-Border ecommerce Service from Pitney Bowes

Global-e Online Ltd
·6 min read
Global-e Online Ltd
Global-e Online Ltd

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Global-e’s platform offering for enterprise brands. Global-e and Pitney Bowes will also form a cross-border partnership to offer additional services to ecommerce brands.

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel and STAMFORD, Conn., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e (NASDAQ: GLBE) (“Global-e” or the “Company”), the world’s leading cross-border end-to-end platform for brands and retailers, today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Borderfree cross-border ecommerce solutions business from Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI). Borderfree helps retailers enter new global markets by localizing their domestic website in 200+ countries and territories, simplifying compliance and regulations processing.

In addition, the companies will begin a strategic partnership and commercial relationship whereby Pitney Bowes will provide cross-border ecommerce logistics services to Global-e and its clients. In turn, Pitney Bowes clients will receive access to best-in-class cross-border solutions on the Global-e platform. The acquisition and partnership are expected to strengthen Global-e’s offering and solutions for large enterprises. Both businesses will benefit from the combination of unique capabilities that will attract marquis retailers from around the world.

“We are excited to welcome Borderfree’s dedicated team into the Global-e family and look forward to extending current Borderfree clients’ access to Global-e’s know-how and capabilities,” said Nir Debbi, President and Co-founder of Global-e. “This acquisition follows our strategy of continuously enhancing the value we bring to global brands looking to fully capitalize on their cross-border D2C channel. Furthermore, it further solidifies our leadership as the end-to-end solution of choice for any size of merchant, from small and emerging brands all the way to the world’s largest brands.”

“This partnership will open up new opportunities in the growing cross-border logistics and ecommerce space for both Pitney Bowes and Global-e,” said Gregg Zegras, Executive Vice President and President of Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes. “We look forward to continuing to provide ecommerce logistics services to Borderfree clients and expect to start shipping for Global-e clients in the third quarter. Clients will benefit from the combination of Global-e’s best-in-class cross-border localization technology and best-in-class ecommerce logistics capabilities from Pitney Bowes.”

The deal is valued at approximately $100 million, financed with cash. Borderfree is expected to generate in excess of $40 million in revenues in calendar year 2022.

About Global-e

Global-e’s mission is to make global e-commerce “border-agnostic.” Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 650 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding ​​Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: failure to retain our existing merchants, or the gross merchandize value (GMV) generated by such merchants; failure to attract new merchants, or the merchants we do attract fail to generate GMV or revenue comparable to our current merchants; failure to develop or acquire new functionality or enhance our existing platform; failure to successfully compete against current and future competition; risks that the sale disrupts current plans and operations of Global-e or Pitney Bowes; risks related to the ability of Global-e to integrate Borderfree; failure to integrate our platform with e-commerce platforms; failure to maintain the functionality of our platform; failure to manage our growth effectively; risks associated with cross-border sales and operations; risks associated with governmental export controls; the compromise of personal information of our merchants and shoppers we store; failure to enhance our reputation and awareness of our platform; diminished demand for our platform and services as a result of changes in laws and regulations; actual or perceived failure to comply with stringent and changing laws, regulations, standards and contractual obligations related to privacy, data protection and data security; failure to adequately maintain, protect or enforce our intellectual property rights; the COVID-19 pandemic could materially adversely affect our operations; and other factors affecting Global-e or Pitney Bowes, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Global-e’s and Pitney Bowes’ respective Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and reports, including Global-e’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022, and Pitney Bowes’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and future filings and reports by either company. When used in this press release, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect the companies’ managements current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Other than as required by law, there should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact for Global-e:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com  
+1 617-542-6180

Media Contact for Global-e:
Headline Media
Garrett Krivicich
Globale@headline.media 
+1 786-233-7684

Media Contact for Pitney Bowes:
Brett R. Cody
Brett.cody@pb.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Canada's Marino gives up two late breaks in first-round loss to Kawa at Wimbledon

    LONDON — Poland's Katarzyna Kawa converted two pivotal break points late in the match to secure a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Vancouver's Rebecca Marino in first-round women's action Monday at Wimbledon. Marino was serving for the match in Game 10 of the third set, but didn't get a match point opportunity as Kawa picked up her fourth break to tie the set 5-5. After winning the next game to take a 6-5 lead, Kawa won the match by converting her fifth of 10 breakpoint chances when Marino hit an unforced

  • Lightning live long enough to become the villain

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Lightning's legacy after their three-peat bid comes up two wins short.

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t