Global Dust Control Systems Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Mobility, Type, End-user and Region

The Global Dust Control Systems Market size was estimated at USD 16.60 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 17.56 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.07% to reach USD 23.66 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Dust Control Systems to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Mobility, the Dust Control Systems Market was examined across Fixed Controllers and Mobile Controllers. The Mobile Controllers was further studied across Handheld, Self-Propelled, Tractor-Mounted, and Trailed.

Based on Type, the Dust Control Systems Market was examined across Dry and Wet. The Dry was further studied across Bag Dust Collectors, Cyclone Dust Collectors, Electrostatic Dust Collectors, Modular Collectors, and Vacuum Dust Collectors. The Wet was further studied across Wet Electrostatic Precipitators and Wet Scrubbers.

Based on End User, the Dust Control Systems Market was examined across Building & Construction, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Mining & Mineral Exploration, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Textiles.

Based on Geography, the Dust Control Systems Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dust Control Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dust Control Systems Market, including APZEM Inc, Beltran Technologies, Inc., BossTek, BWI Eagle, Inc., Camfil Group, CW Machine Worx, Donaldson Company, Inc., DSH Systems Ltd., Duct, Inc., Dust Control Technologies, Duztech AB, EmiControls, Illinois Tools Works, Inc., Michigan Pneumatic Tool, Inc., Nederman Holding AB, New Waste Concepts, Inc., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Rees-Memphis, Inc., Savic Group, SLY INC., and Spraying Systems Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dust Control Systems Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dust Control Systems Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dust Control Systems Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dust Control Systems Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dust Control Systems Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dust Control Systems Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dust Control Systems Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for dust control systems

5.1.1.2. Increasing air pollution

5.1.1.3. Growth in the food and beverage industry

5.1.1.4. Rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing construction & mining activities

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High costs associated with use & maintenance of dust control systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing industrialization in emerging economies

5.1.3.2. Rising health awareness and stringent government regulations

5.1.3.3. Increasing importance of hygiene in food packaging

5.1.3.4. Rising mining activities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues related with dust control systems that are used in uneven and rough terrains

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Dust Control Systems Market, by Mobility

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fixed Controllers

6.3. Mobile Controllers

6.3.1. Handheld

6.3.2. Self-Propelled

6.3.3. Tractor-Mounted

6.3.4. Trailed



7. Dust Control Systems Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dry

7.2.1. Bag Dust Collectors

7.2.2. Cyclone Dust Collectors

7.2.3. Electrostatic Dust Collectors

7.2.4. Modular Collectors

7.2.5. Vacuum Dust Collectors

7.3. Wet

7.3.1. Wet Electrostatic Precipitators

7.3.2. Wet Scrubbers



8. Dust Control Systems Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building & Construction

8.3. Chemicals

8.4. Food & Beverages

8.5. Mining & Mineral Exploration

8.6. Oil & Gas

8.7. Pharmaceuticals

8.8. Textiles



9. Americas Dust Control Systems Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Dust Control Systems Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dust Control Systems Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. APZEM Inc

13.2. Beltran Technologies, Inc.

13.3. BossTek

13.4. BWI Eagle, Inc.

13.5. Camfil Group

13.6. CW Machine Worx

13.7. Donaldson Company, Inc.

13.8. DSH Systems Ltd.

13.9. Duct, Inc.

13.10. Dust Control Technologies

13.11. Duztech AB

13.12. EmiControls

13.13. Illinois Tools Works, Inc.

13.14. Michigan Pneumatic Tool, Inc.

13.15. Nederman Holding AB

13.16. New Waste Concepts, Inc.

13.17. Quaker Chemical Corporation

13.18. Rees-Memphis, Inc.

13.19. Savic Group

13.20. SLY INC.

13.21. Spraying Systems Company



14. Appendix

