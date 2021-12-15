The Global Durian Fruit Market is expected to grow by $ 8581.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period

Global Durian Fruit Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the durian fruit market and it is poised to grow by $ 8581. 04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the durian fruit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in veganism and the health benefits associated with durian fruit. In addition, the rise in veganism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The durian fruit market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The durian fruit market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the expansion of durian plantationsas one of the prime reasons driving the durian fruit market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on durian fruit market covers the following areas:

• Durian fruit market sizing

• Durian fruit market forecast

• Durian fruit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading durian fruit market vendors that include Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Interfresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International CO. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., and Top Fruits Sdn Bhd. Also, the durian fruit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

