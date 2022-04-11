Global Dry Powder Inhalation Market Developments and Products Report 2022: Focus on Nicotine, Cannabinoids, Botanicals and Other Non-Medical Substances - Canceled, Under-Development, Clinical Trials

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Powder Inhalation Developments and Products In Scope of Nicotine, Cannabinoids, Botanicals and Other Non-Medical Substances Delivery, Designed By Big Tobacco and Pharmaceutical Companies - Market Overview Report for 1994-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dry powder inhalation technology is an efficient method for delivering nicotine, cannabis-based drugs, stimulants and botanicals by major pharmaceutical and Big Tobacco companies.

Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands (Nerudia Ltd.) were actively engaged in the development of dry powder inhalation technology. These companies applied fundamentally different approaches to dry powder inhalation devices and their developments are at various stages: canceled, under-development, clinical trials, etc.

Dry powder inhalation technology provides a number of undoubted benefits. Dry powder formulations provide faster dissolution and absorption of the nicotine/cannabis/alternative formulations. Dry powder inhalers feature battery-free design, precise dose control and low-cost manufacturing.

Among a variety of designs for dry powder inhalers, multi-dose (reservoir) and multi-unit dose (blister) inhalers are considered to be prospective pharmaceutical platforms for inhalation delivery of nicotine, cannabis, stimulants and botanical formulations.

This report provides an overview of dry powder inhalation as an alternative delivery technology for nicotine, cannabis and alternative botanical and stimulant substances along with the analysis of existing solutions and prospective concepts of dry powder inhalation devices.

Report Scope

  • The first section contains a general overview and prospects of dry powder technology as an alternative way for the delivery of nicotine, cannabinoids, botanicals and stimulants

  • The second section gives a detailed observation of Big Tobacco companies' approaches to dry powder inhalation technology

    • Based on our patent analysis, Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands (Nerudia Ltd.) were developing dry powder platforms and related formulations

  • The third section provides a list of patents related to nicotine, cannabis and alternative substances and formulations

  • The fourth section covers existing designs and prospective concepts of cannabis and nicotine dry powder inhalation devices with related patents and major pros and cons by each type

.Key Topics Covered:

Scope of the report

Executive Summary

1. Dry powder inhalation technology perspectives

2. Dry powder inhalation developments by Big Tobacco and their subsidiaries
2.1 PMI's dry powder inhalation developments
2.2 BAT's dry powder inhalation developments
2.3 Imperial Brands' dry powder inhalation developments

3. Dry powder inhalable formulations
3.1 Inhalable formulations with nicotine
3.2 Inhalable formulations with cannabinoids
3.3 Inhalable formulations with alternative substances

4. Prospective concepts of cannabis and nicotine dry powder inhalers
4.1 Single-unit dose (disposable) dry powder inhalers
4.2 Single-unit dose (capsule) dry powder inhalers
4.3 Multi-dose (reservoir) dry powder inhalers

References

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Inhalation Res Inc.

  • Advanced Therapeutic Products, Inc.

  • Advent Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

  • Aerodesigns, Inc.

  • Aespira Ltd.

  • Aespironics Ltd.

  • Almirall Sa

  • Asta Medica AG

  • Astra Ab

  • Aventis Pharma Ltd.

  • Bang & Olufsen Medicom As

  • Bespak plc

  • Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma

  • Braunform GmbH

  • Breathable Foods, Inc.

  • Britannia Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • British American Tobacco

  • Chiesi Farma Spa

  • Cipla Ltd.

  • Colorado Can LLC

  • Dictaphone Corp.

  • Dott Ltd. Co.

  • Echo Pharmaceuticals B.V.

  • Elan Pharm Inc.

  • Elpen Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

  • Esolate Ltd.

  • Euro-Celtique S.A.

  • Fisons Pharmaceuticals Ltd

  • Flurry Powders, LLC

  • Gbs Global Biopharma, Inc.

  • Glaxo Group Ltd.

  • Hanmi Pharm Ind Co. Ltd.

  • Hovione Inter AG

  • Iconovo Ab

  • Imperial Brands

  • Inhale Therapeutic Syst

  • Innovata Biomed Ltd.

  • Innovative Devices LLC

  • Island Breeze Systems Ca, LLC

  • Japan Tobacco International

  • Laboratoire Protecsom, Sas

  • Laboratoires S.M.B. S.A.

  • Lovelace Respiratory Research

  • Mannkind Corp.

  • Manta Devices, LLC

  • Meadwestvaco Calmar GmbH

  • Mederio AG

  • Medpharm Holdings, LLC

  • Meridica Ltd.

  • Miat Spa

  • Microdrug AG

  • Nektar Therapeutics

  • Nerudia Ltd.

  • Novartis Pharma GmbH

  • Oriel Therapeutics Inc.

  • Orion Corporation

  • Otitopic Inc.

  • Otsuka Pharma Co. Ltd.

  • Pantoquimica-Sociedade Farmaceutica, Lda.

  • Pharmaceutical Discovery Corp

  • Philip Morris International

  • Plastiape S.P.A.

  • Pulmatrix, Inc.

  • Pureims N.V.

  • Quadrant Technologies Ltd.

  • Reddys Lab Inc.

  • Respirics Inc.

  • Sanofi Sa

  • Sanovel Ilac Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

  • Sansa Corporation (Barbados) Inc.

  • Schering Corp.

  • Skyepharma AG

  • Sofar S.P.A.

  • Solvay Pharmaceuticals B.V.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Ind,. Ltd.

  • Tff Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Valois Sas

  • Vectura Ltd

  • Vortran Medical Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqwt9h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Adrian Griffin shares strategies for defending 76ers

    Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin shared what his mindset was filling in for Nick Nurse in the regular-season finale, what his job will be like before the playoffs start, and some early game-planning ideas for the Philadelphia 76ers. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have