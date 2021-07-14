The Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market is expected to grow by $ 13.62 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the dry-cleaning and laundry services market and it is poised to grow by $ 13. 62 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987613/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on dry-cleaning and laundry services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the introduction of smart-laundry technology and increasing labor force participation of women. In addition, introduction of smart-laundry technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Coin-operated



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services as one of the prime reasons driving the dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dry-cleaning and laundry services market covers the following areas:

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market sizing

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market forecast

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors that include American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., EVI Industries Inc., Inc & Co Group Ltd., Lapels Dry Cleaning, Laundry Town Inc., Mulberrys LLC, Rinse Inc., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987613/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



