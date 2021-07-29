Abstract: Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market to Reach US$87 Billion by the Year 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services estimated at US$65.

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Linen & Uniform Supply, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$47.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non Coin-Operated Services segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Coin-Operated Services Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020



In the global Coin-Operated Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 92 Featured)



Aramark Corporation

Cintas Corp.

CSC ServiceWorks, Inc.

CWS-boco International GmbH

Elis SA

EVI Industries, Inc.

Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry

Mulberrys LLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

UniFirst Corporation

Yates Dry Cleaning

Zipjet Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market: Prelude

Commercial Laundry Services to Present Significant Growth

Opportunity

Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Regional Market

Competition

Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aramark Corporation (USA)

Cintas Corp. (USA)

CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. (USA)

CWS-boco International GmbH (Germany)

Elis SA (UK)

EVI Industries, Inc. (USA)

Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry (USA)

Mulberrys LLC (USA)

The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

UniFirst Corporation (USA)

Yates Dry Cleaning (USA)

Zipjet Ltd. (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of Smart Laundry Technologies to Spur Market Growth

Driven by High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Smartphone

Penetration, Online On-Demand Laundry Services Market Grows at

a Healthy Pace

.EXHIBIT 1: Global Online Laundry Services Market by

Application (in %) for 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Online Laundry Services Market by Service Type

(in %) for 2019

Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace

Hospitality Sector: An Important Market for Laundry Services

EXHIBIT 3: On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage

Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component

EXHIBIT 4: Global Hospitality Market (in US$ Trillion): 2010-2022

Rise in Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation to Drive

Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Services

EXHIBIT 5: Global Travel Accommodation Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026

EXHIBIT 6: International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number

of Arrivals (in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International

Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billions) for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International

Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 9: International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey

(2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for

Holidays, Leisure & Recreation, Business & Professional, and

Others

Demand on Rise for Sustainable Laundry Services

Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries

Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and

Laundry Services Industry

Healthcare Services: A Traditional Revenue Generator for

Laundry Services

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Beds Per Thousand Population in Select

Countries (2019)

High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market

Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing

Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households

Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

