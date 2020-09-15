Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Industry

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market to Reach $6. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drugs of Abuse Testing estimated at US$4. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Drugs of Abuse Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 380-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)
- Siemens Healthineers
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Drugs of Abuse Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
