Global Drug Eluting Stents Market to Surpass US$ 4,844.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

CMI

Seattle, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Drug Eluting Stents market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,897.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Drug Eluting Stents Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on obtaining product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2022, Boston Scientific, a company developing and manufacturing medical devices, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Ranger Drug-coated balloon developed for treating peripheral artery disease. This drug is efficiently used to transfer the drug into tissue and the results are based on RANGER II SFA pivotal trial.

Furthermore, increasing technological advancements and the development of new products by key players are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2018, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, a healthcare company, developed ‘Firehawk’, a drug-eluting stent that is used for treating patients with coronary artery disease. Firehawk is a new generation Rapamycin target eluting coronary stent system.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/566

Key Market Takeaways:

The global drug eluting stents market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease. For instance, according to the Journal of American College of Cardiology, prevalent cases of total cardiovascular diseases, which include coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and rheumatic heart diseases, are nearly doubled from 271 million in 1990 to 530 million in 2019 across the globe. Particularly, the global numbers of prevalent cases and deaths due to peripheral artery disease have risen consistently by 95% from 1990 to 2019.

Story continues

Among drug, the sirolimus segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities as well as the rising number of ongoing clinical trials for sirolimus drug eluting stents. For instance, in March 2021, Biotronik, Inc., a medical device company, in collaboration with Biam Institute for Clinical Research, a non-profit academic research organization, and Medstar Health Research Institute, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, completed a clinical trial to ensure the safety and efficacy of BIOFLOW-V, an Orsiro Sirolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System used in the treatment of coronary artery lesions.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global drug eluting stents market over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launches, product approval, and presence of major players in the region. For instance, in September 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation, a medical device company, received the U.S. FDA approval for Eluvia, a drug eluting vascular stent system developed for the treatment of peripheral artery disease which is expected to drive the drug eluting stents market growth in the North America region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global drug eluting stents market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik, Lepu Medical Technology, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, Shandong JW Medical Systems, Stentys, AlviMedica Medical Technologies Inc., Amaranth Medical, Inc., HangZhou HuaAn Biotechnology Co., Ltd, XTENT, Inc., Cardionovum GmbH, Cordis Corporation, and Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/566

Market Segmentation:

Global Drug Eluting Stents Market, By Drug Sirolimus Paclitaxel Zotarolimus Everolimus Biolimus Others

Global Drug Eluting Stents Market, By Coating Type Polymer-based Coatings Polymer-free Coatings

Global Drug Eluting Stents Market, By Application: Coronary Artery Diseases Peripheral Artery Diseases

Global Drug Eluting Stents Market, By End User: Cardiology Centers Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Hospitals

Global Drug Eluting Stents Market, By Region North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Ureteral Stents Market, by Product Type (Double Pigtail Stents and Multiloop Stents), by Material Type (Metal Stents and Polymer Stents (Silicone Ureteral Stents, Hybrid Ureteral Stents, and Polyurethane Ureteral Stents)), by Application (Kidney Stones (Ureteroscopy, Lithotripsy, and Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy), Kidney Transplantation, Urinary Incontinence, Tumors, and Others), by End User (Hospitals, Gastrointestinal Surgery Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market, by Product Type (Peripheral Vascular Stents, Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters, PTA Guidewires, Atherectomy Devices, Chronic Total Occlusion Devices, Aortic Stents, Synthetic Surgical Grafts, Embolic Protection Devices, and Inferior Vena Cava Filters), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com



