Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027 - Recent Market Activity & Competitive Scenarios
Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
Polymer-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Scenario
J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors
Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent
Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years
Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters
Bioabsorbable Stents
New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers
Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer
Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations
Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with Durable Polymer Stents
Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary Indications
DES for Large Sized Arteries
Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes
Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System
SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional Cardiology
Other Novel DES Launches
Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule
DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (US)
AlviMedica (Turkey)
Arterius Limited (UK)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)
Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. (China)
Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
Cook Medical Inc. (US)
Elixir Medical Corp. (US)
KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)
Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)
Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (India)
Eurocor GmbH (Germany)
OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (Hong Kong)
QualiMed (Germany)
Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China)
STENTYS SA (France)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Drivers & Restraints
Aging - A Key Market Driver
Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator
High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
United States
Canada
Japan
China
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Russia
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Rest Of Latin America
Middle East
Iran
Israel
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Rest Of Middle East
Africa
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xc28x
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900