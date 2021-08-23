Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027 - Recent Market Activity & Competitive Scenarios

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug-Eluting Stents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Drug-Eluting Stents Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug-Eluting Stents estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

Polymer-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Drug-Eluting Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Coronary Stents Market - A Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Competitive Scenario

  • J&J Exit from DES Market Improves Prospects for Competitors

  • Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent

  • Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years

  • Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters

  • Bioabsorbable Stents

  • New Stents with Biodegradable Polymers

  • Completely Bioresorbable Scaffolds: Potential Game-Changer

  • Noteworthy Clinical Studies and Innovations

  • Study Proves Efficacy of Very Thin Strut DES On Par with Durable Polymer Stents

  • Drug-Eluting Stents and Drug-Coated Balloons for Non-Coronary Indications

  • DES for Large Sized Arteries

  • Addressing the Unmet Challenges in Patients with Diabetes

  • Biosensors Commercializes BMX-J DES System

  • SLENDER DES Set to Downsize the Future of Interventional Cardiology

  • Other Novel DES Launches

  • Researchers at University of Strathclyde Evaluate VAN 10-4 Small Molecule

  • DES Safe for Vein Grafts Procedures

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)

  • AlviMedica (Turkey)

  • Arterius Limited (UK)

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)

  • Shandong JW Medical Systems LTD. (China)

  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

  • Cook Medical Inc. (US)

  • Elixir Medical Corp. (US)

  • KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Medtronic plc (Republic of Ireland)

  • Micell Technologies, Inc. (US)

  • Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (India)

  • Eurocor GmbH (Germany)

  • OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited (Hong Kong)

  • QualiMed (Germany)

  • Shanghai MicroPort Medical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China)

  • STENTYS SA (France)

  • Terumo Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Key Market Drivers & Restraints

  • Aging - A Key Market Driver

  • Global Aging Population Demographic Statistics: Key Opportunity Indicator

  • High Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Cardiac Surgery and Stents

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xc28x

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories