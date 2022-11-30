Global Drone Simulator Market to Touch Valuation of $1450.39 Million By 2028 | Free Virtual Drone Simulator to Hinder Market Growth

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global drone simulator market size was valued at USD 612.70 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1450.39 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.10% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a growing demand for drone simulator market that lets people practice flying without risking real-life injuries or financial damage. These simulators can be used to learn how to fly drones safely and efficiently, as well as to test new drone designs before they are released to the public. Some of the most popular drone simulators are available for free online, while others require a subscription fee. There are also commercially-produced simulators that can cost hundreds of dollars.

The drone simulator market is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to reach $1,450 million by 2028. The market is globally divided into three main segments: governmental, commercial, and hobbyist. The governmental segment dominates the market with a 72% share. This is due to the increasing demand for drones for civilian purposes such as aerial photography and mapping. Commercial drones account for 28% of the total market, while the hobbyist segment accounts for 6%. However, the commercial segment is forecast to grow at a higher rate than the hobbyist segment due to its greater use in applications such as surveying and monitoring.

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the drone simulator market is its ability to provide training that mimics real-world conditions. This enhances safety since pilots can learn without risking their lives or aircraft. Additionally, drone simulators can help improve pilot skills, making them more proficient in using drones in real-world scenarios. However, growth in this industry will not be uniform across all countries. Some countries are already well behind in terms of drone technology, which will make it difficult for them to catch up in terms of drone simulator development. Additionally, there are regulatory restrictions that will hinder the growth of this sector in certain regions.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/drone-simulator-market

Businesses Look for New Ways to Explore, Map and Survey their Surroundings in Drone Simulator Market

There is a shift in the way that businesses are utilizing drones and marine systems, driven by their capabilities and versatility. The report indicated that drone use is growing rapidly as businesses look for new ways to explore, map and survey their surroundings. This demand has led to the development of drone simulators, which can help businesses train their pilots and test out new strategies.

The demand for drone simulator market has been increasing over the past few years, with SkyQuest analyst estimating that the market will reach US$1450 million by 2028. This growth is mainly due to the growing popularity of drones for businesses. Drones have a number of advantages over manned aircraft, such as increased accuracy and efficiency when mapping or surveying. They also offer a cost-effective way of conducting aerial inspections or monitoring events.

This demand has led to the development of a number of different drone simulator types. These simulators can either be used in training pilots or helping businesses test out new strategies before implementing them in the real world. Simulator types include physical models that resemble actual drones and virtual reality (VR) simulators that allow users to experience real-world environments while flying drones. One of the key factors driving this demand is the increased safety risks associated with using drones without proper training. Simulator use can help improve pilots’ skills and reduce the risk of accidents in undeveloped areas.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/drone-simulator-market

Open Access or Free to Use Software to Hamper Drone Simulator Market

The availability of free virtual drone simulators has caused the revenue of the drone simulator industry to decline in recent years. For instance, Tiny Whoop GO, ORQA FPV Skydive, Flowstate, Crazy Games Drone Simulator, and DJI Simulator free version are some of the major free simulators in the market. The availability of these simulators makes it easy for people to learn how to pilot drones, without having to pay for a professional training course. This has made it difficult for the industry to recover from its earlier losses.

One way that the drone simulator market is trying to combat this problem is by offering paid versions of their software. However, this hasn't been successful in reversing the decline in revenue. In fact, some experts believe that the demise of the drone simulator industry may be unavoidable due to the widespread availability of free virtual drone simulators.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/drone-simulator-market

Challenges

The drone simulator market is growing rapidly, with more and more businesses looking to engage in drone operation. However, the industry currently faces a number of challenges.

One major challenge is that there is a lack of realistic drone simulation software. This means that users are not able to train effectively on how to fly drones safely and accurately.

Another challenge in the global drone simulator market is that drones are still relatively new technology, and there is a lot of uncharted territory when it comes to how they can be used. This makes it difficult for developers to create accurate simulations of drone operations.

Finally, drones are expensive and difficult to operate, which makes them a less attractive option for many businesses. Together, these challenges make the drone simulator industry an uphill battle.

Major Players in Global Drone Simulator Market

  • CAE Inc. (Canada)

  • L3 Harris Technology Inc. (US)

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

  • Textron Inc. (US)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

  • Zen Technologies Ltd. (India)

  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (U.S)

  • SILKAN (France)

  • Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore)

  • Leonardo S.P.A (Italy)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global General Aviation Market

Global Aircraft Wheels Market

Global Aerospace Titanium Fasteners(ASF) Market

Global Aviation Headsets Market

Global Aircraft Lighting Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot fro

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The