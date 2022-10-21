Global Driveline Additives Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AB Petrochem, Afton Chemical, BASF and BRB International Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Driveline Additives Market By Product Type, By Vehicle Type, By Additive Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global driveline additives market was valued at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Driveline additives are designed to optimize automotive performance. In order to acquire greatest lubrication, right information of each device and properties of the base fluids and additives is necessary. Additives added to transmission fluid formulations or tool oils decrease friction and eliminate heat. High-strain anti-wear additives are used to prevent equipment failure and downtime caused by scuffing, wearing, spalling, pitting, scoring, and different types of distress. Protection against oxidation, thermal degradation, rust, copper corrosion, and foaming is provided by driveline additives.

The driveline additives market is driven by increase in need for extended service drain breaks for axle fluids &transmission fluids, boom in cars production, rise in client choice toward enhancing fuel performance of cars, and surge in on-road and off-road vehicle. The global driveline additives market is predicted to expand significantly in the near future due to the implementation of stringent emission rules globally and continuous requirement for hardware durability. The automobile industry is driven by the growth in demand for automobiles in growing economies such as China and India. This, in turn, boosts the requirement for finished lubricants, thereby boosting the demand for driveline additives.

The driveline additives market is constantly changing owing to the continuous evolution of the driveline industry. Developments such as increased vehicle production, emissions legislation, and globalization &localization, especially in India, have a significant impact on the industry driveline lubricant needs. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and high cost of driveline additives as compared to conventional additives are expected to hinder the market.

The driveline additives market is segmented into product type, vehicle type, additives type, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into transmission fluid additives, gear oil additives, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles. As per additives type, it is classified into dispersants, viscosity index improvers, detergents, anti-wear agents, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, friction modifiers, emulsifiers, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global driveline additives market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include AB Petrochem Pvt. Ltd., Afton Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, BRB International B.V., Chevron Oronite Company, LLC, Evonik Industries AG, International Petroleum & Additives Company, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, VPS Lubricants.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global driveline additivesmarket from 2021 to 2031 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

  • Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth in terms of both value and volume.

  • Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

  • The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Pricing Analysis
3.8. Patent Landscape
3.9. Regulatory Guidelines
3.10. Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: DRIVELINE ADDITIVES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Transmission Fluid Additives
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Gear Oil Additives
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Others
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DRIVELINE ADDITIVES MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Passenger Vehicles
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Commercial Vehicles
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Off-highway Vehicles
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DRIVELINE ADDITIVES MARKET, BY ADDITIVE TYPE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Dispersants
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Viscosity Index Improvers
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Detergents
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Anti-wear Agents
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Antioxidants
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country
6.7 Corrosion Inhibitors
6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.7.3 Market analysis by country
6.8 Friction Modifiers
6.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.8.3 Market analysis by country
6.9 Emulsifiers
6.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.9.3 Market analysis by country
7.0 Others
7.0.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.0.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.0.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DRIVELINE ADDITIVES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 AB Petrochem Pvt.Ltd.
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Afton Chemical Corporation
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 BASF SE
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 BRB International B.V.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Chevron Oronite Company, LLC.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Evonik Industries AG
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 International Petroleum & Additives Company, Inc.
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 The Lubrizol Corporation
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC.
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 VPS Lubricants
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgaz6w

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


