Global Drilling Tools Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drilling Tools estimated at US$6. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Drill Bits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drilling Tubulars segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Drilling Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Drilling Motors Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Drilling Motors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$616.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$880.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Baker Hughes, a GE company

BICO Drilling Tools, Inc.

Cougar Drilling Solutions

Drilling Tools International, Inc.

Dynomax Drilling Tools Inc.

Gyrodata Inc.

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Pacesetter Directional Drilling Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Scientific Drilling International

Weatherford International Ltd.

Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Drilling Tools Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Drilling Tools Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Drilling Tools Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Drilling Tools Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Drill Bits (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Drill Bits (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Drill Bits (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Drilling Tubulars (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Drilling Tubulars (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Drilling Tubulars (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Drilling Motors (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Drilling Motors (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Drilling Motors (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Drill Reamers and Stabilizers (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Drill Reamers and Stabilizers (Product) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Drill Reamers and Stabilizers (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Drill Collars (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Drill Collars (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Drill Collars (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Drill Jars (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Drill Jars (Product) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Drill Jars (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Drill Swivels (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Drill Swivels (Product) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Drill Swivels (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Mechanical Thrusters (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Mechanical Thrusters (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Mechanical Thrusters (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Shock Tools (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Shock Tools (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Shock Tools (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Onshore (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Onshore (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Onshore (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Offshore (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Offshore (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Offshore (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Drilling Tools Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Drilling Tools Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Drilling Tools Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Drilling Tools Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Drilling Tools Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Drilling Tools Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Drilling Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Drilling Tools Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Drilling Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Drilling Tools Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drilling

Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Drilling Tools Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Drilling Tools Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Drilling Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Drilling Tools Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Drilling Tools in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Drilling Tools Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Drilling Tools Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Drilling Tools Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Drilling Tools Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Drilling Tools Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 65: Drilling Tools Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Drilling Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Drilling Tools Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Drilling Tools Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Drilling Tools Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Drilling Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Drilling Tools Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Drilling Tools Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Drilling Tools Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Drilling Tools Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Drilling Tools Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Drilling Tools Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Drilling Tools in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Drilling Tools Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Drilling Tools: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Drilling Tools Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Drilling Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Drilling Tools Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Drilling Tools Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Drilling Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Drilling Tools Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Drilling Tools Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Spanish Drilling Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Drilling Tools Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Drilling Tools Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Drilling Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Drilling Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 107: Drilling Tools Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Drilling Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Drilling Tools Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Drilling Tools Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Drilling Tools Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Drilling Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Drilling Tools Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Drilling Tools Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Drilling Tools Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Drilling Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Drilling Tools Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Drilling Tools Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Indian Drilling Tools Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Drilling Tools Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Drilling Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Drilling Tools Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Drilling Tools:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Drilling Tools Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Drilling Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drilling Tools Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Drilling Tools Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Drilling Tools Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Drilling Tools Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Drilling Tools Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Drilling Tools Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Drilling Tools Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Drilling Tools in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Drilling Tools Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 155: Drilling Tools Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Drilling Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Drilling Tools Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Drilling Tools Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Drilling Tools Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Drilling Tools Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Drilling Tools Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Drilling Tools Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Drilling Tools Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Drilling Tools Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Drilling Tools Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Drilling Tools Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Drilling Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Drilling Tools Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Drilling Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Drilling Tools Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Drilling Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Drilling Tools Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Drilling Tools Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Drilling Tools Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Drilling Tools Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Market for Drilling Tools: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Drilling Tools Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drilling

Tools in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Drilling Tools Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Drilling Tools Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 194: Drilling Tools Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Drilling Tools Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Drilling Tools Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Drilling Tools Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Drilling Tools Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Drilling Tools Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Drilling Tools Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Drilling Tools in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Drilling Tools Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Drilling Tools Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Drilling Tools Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 207: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Drilling Tools Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Drilling Tools Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Drilling Tools Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Drilling Tools Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Drilling Tools Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Drilling Tools Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Drilling Tools Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Drilling Tools Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Drilling Tools Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Drilling Tools Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Drilling Tools Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Drilling Tools Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Drilling Tools Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798411/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



