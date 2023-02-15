Global Dried Scallop Market Is Expected to Reach $374.6 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research

Rise in awareness about the health benefits of scallops and growing preference for seafood drive the growth of the global dried scallop market. By application, the retail segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global dried scallop market was estimated at $264.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $374.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $264.5 Million Market Size in 2031 $374.6 Million CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages in Report 278 Segments Covered Packaging Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in awareness about the health benefits of scallops Growing preference for seafood Restraints The fact that scallops do accumulate heavy elements such as cadmium, mercury, led, and arsenic Increasing concerns about the same Opportunities Rising number of large retail stores including supermarkerts and hypermarkets

Covid-19 scenario-



The majority of production units were shut down globally which hampered the production, sale, and marketing of products, thus impacting the global dried scallop market negatively.

The production, distribution, and inventory levels were also severely affected, which worsened the market scenario. However, the market has now got back on track.

The global dried scallop market is analyzed across packaging type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By packaging, the plastic segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global dried scallop market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The jar segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the retail segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global dried scallop market revenue. The institutions segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The food service segment is also analyzed in the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global dried scallop market revenue. The LAMEA region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global dried scallop market report include Lund's Fisheries, Blue Harvest Fisheries, Grand Gift, Gyoren Hokko, Hannaford Bros. Co., LLC., Fruge Seafood Company, HK JEBN, WHOLEY'S, Seacore Seafood Inc, and Seng Hong Company (Private) Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

