The Global DRFM Market is forecast to grow by $559.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global DRFM Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the DRFM market and is forecast to grow by $559.21 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DRFM Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420644/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the DRFM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements in military radars, increasing transnational disputes, and the advent of cognitive electronic warfare technology.



The DRFM market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electronic warfare

• Radar test and evaluation

• Electronic warfare training

• Radio and cellular network jamming



By Component

• Processor

• Modulator

• Convertor

• Memory

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of EW capabilities in civil aviation as one of the prime reasons driving the DRFM market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing development of DRFM-based jammers for UAV applications and the development of advanced electronic warfare systems to detect and counter complicated sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the DRFM market covers the following areas:

• DRFM market sizing

• DRFM market forecast

• DRFM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DRFM market vendors that include Alliance Memory Inc., Ampleon Netherlands BV, Analog Devices Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Curtiss Wright Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Invelco SA, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Mercury Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Qorvo Inc., Rapid Mobile Pty Ltd., Thales, TUALCOM ELEKTRONIK AS, Unistring Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Yole Group, and Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the DRFM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



