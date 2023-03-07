Global Donkey Milk Market Size & Share Revenue to Reach USD 55.63 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.6% | Significant Growth with Increasing Adoption of Nutritious and Health-Boosting Products

Zion Market Research

[190 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Donkey Milk Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 26.89 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 55.63 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.6% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Donna Tina Farm, Asinus Atlanticus S. A., Eurolactis Italia SRL, Dolphin IBA, Hellenic Asinus Farms, Golden Donkeys Farm, Stephenson Group Ltd, Dolphin IBA, Kailash Dairy Farm, Anakae, Yeshmitha Haran, The White Sea & Baltic Company Limited, The Donkey Dairy PTY LTD, Vro Enterprises, and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Donkey Milk Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 26.89 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 55.63 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Donkey Milk? How big is the Donkey Milk Industry?

Donkey Milk Report Coverage & Overview:

Donkey milk, obtained from female donkeys, is quite similar to human mother’s milk due to the presence of pertinent components such as vitamin E, amino acids, calcium, selenium, omega 3, omega 6, vitamins A, B1, B6, and C, protein, lactose, and other minerals. It has comparatively low contents of fat, calories, and cholesterol than other milk types and has a considerably longer shelf life due to the absence of any foodborne pathogens.

In addition, donkey milk helps in retarding the aging process due to the presence of rich ingredients and has immense antioxidant activities. It favors the growth of essential viruses and bacteria that help in minimizing stomach illnesses. Apart from that, it forbade plaque to build up in arteries and appreciably enhances blood circulation. They also have a wide range of applications in the food and beverages industry in the production of chocolate, cheddar, cheese, and others.

Global Donkey Milk Market: Growth Dynamics

The demand for the global donkey milk market is expected to surge exponentially due to the immaculate demand and utilization of donkey milk in the cosmetics industry for making different kinds of creams, moisturizers, soaps, face wash, body washes, shampoos, and others. The extensive use of donkey milk in these products is mainly due to the presence of huge amounts of vitamins and minerals that makes it an ideally rich ingredient as far as skin treatment and skincare are concerned.

They have healing and anti-aging properties, making their application increasingly popular and common in cosmetic products. Thus, the rise in inclination among people towards personal grooming and skincare drives the demand for the market. In addition, an increase in the adoption of donkey milk among fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals due to the less amount of fat and cholesterol in them further drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, an incre

+-/ase in the use of donkey milk for the production of cheese and chocolates in the food and beverage industry creates ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of donkey milk compared to other alternatives impede the growth of the market to an extent.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 26.89 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 55.63 million CAGR Growth Rate 10.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Leading Manufacturers Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Donkey Milk Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global donkey milk market is segmented based on form, application, and region.

Based on form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid segments. The powder segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further projected to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is the increase in demand and extensive use of powder as an important element in the personal care and cosmetics industry around the world. Ease of access, convenient handling, low costs, and an increase in expenditure among private companies to readily invest and procure powdered milk further bolstered the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into cosmetics & personal care and food & beverages. The food and beverages segment held a notable market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is an increase in the use of donkey milk in the production of different types of chocolate and cheese products. The increased amount of minerals, lactose, and protein in donkey milk compared to other alternatives is among the driving factor for its large-scale utilization. In addition, the presence of immune-increasing compounds in donkey milk that helps in keeping away infections and diseases further drives the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Donkey Milk market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Donkey Milk market include -

Donna Tina Farm

Asinus Atlanticus S. A.

Eurolactis Italia SRL

Dolphin IBA

Hellenic Asinus Farms

Golden Donkeys Farm

Stephenson Group Ltd

Dolphin IBA

Kailash Dairy Farm

Anakae

Yeshmitha Haran

The White Sea & Baltic Company Limited

The Donkey Dairy PTY LTD

Vro Enterprises.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Donkey Milk market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Donkey Milk market size was valued at around US$ 26.89 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 55.63 million by 2030.

Donkey milk, obtained from female donkeys, is quite similar to human mother’s milk due to the presence of pertinent components such as vitamin E, amino acids, calcium, selenium, omega 3, omega 6, vitamins A, B1, B6, and C, protein, lactose, and other minerals. It has comparatively low contents of fat, calories, and cholesterol than other milk types and has a considerably longer shelf life due to the absence of any foodborne pathogens.

Based on form, the powder segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on application, the food and beverages segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the dominating market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Donkey Milk industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Donkey Milk Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Donkey Milk Industry?

What segments does the Donkey Milk Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Donkey Milk Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Form, By Application, By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global market for donkey milk is expected to rise at the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. Europe currently holds the largest proportion of the market. The existence of significant producers in the region is responsible for this phenomenon. In addition to this, Europe is the primary market for the consumption of donkey's milk, with major countries such as Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Greece accounting for the majority of this market. During the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific will also contribute a considerable amount of revenue to the global market.

China is the leading producer of donkey milk in Asia. China also has the largest donkey population in the world, with over 8.7 million animals. It is anticipated that the demand for donkey milk in the nutraceutical and cosmetic industries in Asia would increase, which will positively influence the expansion of the market. In addition, there is a growing requirement for donkey milk in both Africa and Latin America.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, Aadvik Foods, India's first camel milk brand, has recently released Lac Jennius, a donkey milk powder. With this launch, the company aims to strengthen its business along with other unique lines of products, which includes frozen camel milk, raw camel milk powder, camel milk chocolates as well as goat milk powder, and frozen goat milk.

Donkey Milk Market: Opportunities

Increasing demand in emerging countries will provide better growth opportunities for market growth.

The donkey's milk business is mainly concentrated in developed countries, however, due to its nutritional benefits, it is getting more traction in emerging countries such as China, India, and some part of the Middle East. Along with this, increasing spending power and availability of distributors for donkey’s milk in these countries are offering new opportunities for global donkey milk market expansion. The nutraceutical and cosmetic industries in these countries are flourishing and also investing more in newer supplements to increase the consumer base which is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Donkey Milk Market: Challenges

Unavailability and dearth of government support to expand donkey farms is the major challenge for the market.

The most significant disadvantage of donkey milk is its cost and unavailability. Because the quantity and volume of donkey dairy farms are restricted, it is costly to make & sell and hence tough to obtain. Some major producers in Europe sell powdered milk, although shipping it internationally can be costly.

Also, donkey milk is likewise exceedingly expensive and difficult to use for cheesemaking due to its low casein concentration and high price. Another disadvantage is that most small farms only offer raw donkey milk, which poses a risk of foodborne illness if consumed. Although donkey milk has antibacterial capabilities and is typically devoid of hazardous pathogens, there is always the possibility that raw milk contains bacteria or other poisons. If fed to newborns, the elderly, or anybody with a weakened immune system, this can be harmful. Thus, many governments around the world are not willing to invest in such businesses.

