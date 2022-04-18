Global Domain Names Markets Report 2022-2026 - Marketers in Domain Industry Overhaul Digital Strategies to Help Businesses Navigate through COVID-19 Tide

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domain Names - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Domain Names Market to Reach 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026

The global market for Domain Names estimated at 379.2 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 557.7 Million Domain Names Registered by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach 353.8 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Domain Names Registered in the U.S. Market is Estimated at 124.9 Million in 2021, While in China the Figure is Forecast to Reach 81.2 Million

The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 124.9 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 81.2 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

A peculiar trend observed during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is the increased penchant for premium domain names. Because of COVID-19, there has been a visible and hurried shift to a digital-first economy and massive growth in the internet user base across the world with some regions showing growth as high as 70% during the first three quarters compared to same period in 2019.

For businesses in general and premium and lifestyle brands in particular, domain names always play a crucial role in the online identity and such notion has become even more evident and visible amid the ongoing crisis. A growing number of luxury brands are leaning towards premium domains with the objective to define their authority and expertise in their industry and generate productive leads from search rankings.

Premium domain names are simple, crisp, and descriptive and provide an exact-match with brand operations. Due to their unique design, premium domain names represent one of the best methods to rank high in online search results, which becomes critical for business in the prevailing complex online search scenario.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Marketers in Domain Industry Overhaul Digital Strategies to Help Businesses Navigate through COVID-19 Tide

  • Global IP Traffic

  • DNS Exhibits Resilience & Weathers COVID-19 Storm

  • Premium Domain Names Gain Traction During COVID-19

  • Domain Name Emerges as Dynamic Arena to Tap COVID-19 Opportunity

  • Spike in Fake Domain Names Hastens Strides to Prevent Scams & Fraudulent Activity

  • Domain Names: A Prelude

  • Types of Domain Names

  • Country Code TLDs (ccTLD)

  • Generic TLDs (gTLD)

  • SLDs

  • A Brief History of Domain Names

  • Major Stakeholders in Domain Name Industry

  • ICANN

  • DNS

  • DNSSEC

  • Registry Services

  • Registrars

  • Top Registrars in April 2020 by Domain Count

  • Internationalized Domain Name

  • Rapid Penetration of Internet Continues to Spur Growth

  • Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

  • China and India Emerging as Major Domain Markets

  • Market Landscape

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

  • Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth

  • Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

  • Rise in Penetration of Smartphones

  • Rapid Growth in High-Speed Internet

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 460 Featured)

  • 1&1 IONOS Inc

  • 123 Reg, Ltd.

  • Afilias Limited

  • Domain.com, LLC.

  • Donuts, Inc.

  • GMO Internet, Inc.

  • GoDaddy, Inc.

  • Key-Systems GmbH

  • Melbourne IT Group

  • Minds + Machines Group Limited

  • Moniker Online Services, LLC.

  • Namecheap, Inc.

  • NeuStar, Inc.

  • Nominet UK

  • Register.com

  • Shopify, Inc.

  • Tucows, Inc.

  • Enom, Inc.

  • United Domains AG

  • VeriSign, Inc.

  • Web.com Group, Inc.

  • Wix.com, Inc.

  • Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Major DNS Industry Trends

  • Growing Shift to Cloud Based Platforms

  • Prominence of DNSSEC

  • DNS Service Providers Rethinking Strategies of Record Management due to CDNs

  • Increasing Granularity

  • Selecting the Most Appropriate Domain Name Gains Prominence

  • GDPR Regulations to Impact Domain Name Industry

  • Increasing Consolidation of Service Models

  • Cryptocurrency & Cannabis: Controversial Domain Trends

  • Increasing Focus on Offering Higher Quality Domains

  • Innovations in Domain Selling

  • Domain Name as a Brand Differentiator for Tech Companies

  • New Domain Names Open Up Unexplored Vistas for Branding

  • Smaller Companies Drive Innovation in the Domain Industry

  • Startups Vie for New Domain Names to Get Eyeball Share

  • 5G Domain Names on the Rollout

  • Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry Growth

  • Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p79upc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.