Global Diversified Marketing Group Unveils Business Plans for 2023

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc.

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., Delaware corporation (OTC: GDMK) (the “Company”), operates as a diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) with branded product lines and another involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private businesses in various verticals and scaling them up.



Following a power-packed performance in 2022, Global Diversified Marketing Group is all set to embark on yet another eventful journey in 2023. This year, the company’s primary area of focus will be to acquire and manage diversified portfolio of online businesses across broad range of verticals as well as achieve a senior exchange listing and attract long-term shareholders.

The company’s corporate strategy for this year remains focused on maximizing performance and growth initiatives, while prioritizing shareholder returns.

One of the most important strategic goals for Global Diversified Marketing Group in 2023 is to achieve a senior exchange listing on to NASDAQ or NYSE. This will not only help provide greater liquidity to shareholders and attract institutional investors, but also help enhance the overall profile and visibility of our company. The company’s Chairman, President and CEO Paul Adler has already expressed optimism and confidence about setting and achieving this goal in 2023.

In recent years, GDMK has experienced strong top line revenue growth because of its current product lines. This growth has been boosted significantly by some of the new product line launches. In order to maintain and accelerate this growth, GDMK will continue its efforts to make several important product launches and acquisitions in 2023. This growth is likely to attract long-term shareholders for GDMK.

GDMK was able to make serious headway in 2022. The company’s top accomplishments in the year included addition of new distribution channels, presenting at Investor event, acquisition of a ecommerce brand, and announcing its presence on Amazon. With COVID-19 finally showing signs of weakening, 2023 promises to be an exciting year in terms of the company’s immediate as well as longer-term future.

Story continues

Addressing the shareholders of the company, Paul Adler stated, “Our shareholders will continue to be the focal point of our business plans for the year 2023. Our priority remains to maximize value for our shareholders and to ensure that the company’s fully integrated, high-quality assets position us well to continue delivering on our commitments throughout 2023.”

For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group (GDMK) Please visit us at:

www.gdmginc.com

www.360worldsnacks.com

www.ezlyv.com

www.thehulafit.com

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) operates as a global diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) with branded product lines. Another division is involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private businesses in various verticals and scales them up.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

paul@gdmginc.com



