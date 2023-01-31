Global Distribution Voltage Regulators Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Distribution Voltage Regulators Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distribution Voltage Regulators estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.1% over the period 2022-2030. Ferroresonant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tap Switching segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $594 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Distribution Voltage Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$594 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$613.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Basler Electric Company
- Belotti Srl
- Daihen Corporation
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- General Electric Company
- Howard Industries, Inc.
- J. Schneider Elektrotechnik GmbH
- Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co., Ltd. (TBEA)
- Toshiba Corporation
- Utility Systems Technologies
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Distribution Voltage Regulator Market: A Synopsis
Distribution Voltage Regulators - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for Electricity, and Focus on Upgrading Power
Networks and Developing Smart Grid Infrastructure to Spur
Market Growth
Electricity Consumption in TWh for the Period 2010 through 2018
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for the Period 2017
-30, 2030-40 and 2040-50
Global Projected Energy Infrastructure Investments in US$
Billion for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Global Smart Grids Market: Breakdown of Investments in US$
Billion by Technology Area for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2018
Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Augurs Well for Distribution
Voltage Regulator Market
Global Electricity Generation in TWh by Source for 2017-18
Renewable Energy Market Worldwide: Net Capacity Additions for
the Period 2011-17 and 2018-23
Growing Need for Voltage Regulation Augurs Well for the Market
Need to Improve Efficiency of Power Grids Enhances Demand for
Distribution Voltage Regulator
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Voltage Regulator
Distribution Voltage Regulator
Types of Distribution Voltage Regulator
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
