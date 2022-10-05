Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015 to 2022

ReportLinker

The Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides details of the latest distribution agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of distribution agreements from 2015 to 2022.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter distribution deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to distribute the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure distribution deals whereby the products originator takes on a distribution partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,450 distribution deals announced since 2015 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of distribution dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview and analysis of the trends in distribution as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the structure of distribution deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure distribution deals and multicomponent deals where distribution forms a part.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading distribution deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active distribution dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of distribution deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology and industry type signed and announced since 2015 where a contract document is available. Contract documents provide an indepth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties with respect to the distribution deal.



The appendices to the report includes a comprehensive listing of all distribution deals announced since 2015. Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area and industry type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in distribution dealmaking since 2015.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about distribution alliances.



Key benefits

Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of distribution deal trends since 2015

Analysis of the structure of distribution agreements with real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 2,450 actual distribution deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual distribution contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify the top most actve distribution dealmakers

Insight into the terms included in a distribution agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies



Report scope

Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the distribution trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.



Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 includes:

Trends in distribution dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of distribution deal structure

Case studies of real-life distribution deals

Access to over 2,450 distribution deals documents

The leading distribution deals by value since 2015

Most active distribution dealmakers since 2015

The leading distribution partnering resources



In Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type



Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.



The Global Distribution Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 2,450 distribution deals, including contract documents where available. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

• What exclusivity is granted?

• What is the payment structure for the deal?

• How are sales and payments audited?

• What is the deal term?

• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

• How are IPRs handled and owned?

• Who is responsible for commercialization?

• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

• How is confidentiality and publication managed?

• How are disputes to be resolved?

• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

• What happens when there is a change of ownership?

• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03812931/?utm_source=GNW



