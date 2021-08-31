The Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market size is expected to reach $1. 9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8. 5% CAGR during the forecast period. Distributed fiber optic sensors refer to optoelectronic tools, which are utilized to calculate physical aspects and the length of the optical fiber.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131313/?utm_source=GNW

Further, it assists in the production of a constant profile of acoustics, temperature, or strain conditions combined with the complete length of the fiber. It gives crucial data in several applications and offers a cost-effective option for supervising physical factors sensing at numerous points in tough operating situations. In addition, distributed fiber optic sensors help in achieving high precision of detection over long distances.



The increasing demand for distributed fiber optic sensors for supervision purposes in tough working situations where humans cannot reach is supporting the market growth. In addition, more reliability due to the broad coverage of distributed fiber optic sensors over long distances, and the requirement of enhanced safety systems are some of the major aspects that are propelling the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Though, the absence of awareness related to the distributed fiber optic sensors & technical glitches faced at the time of installation & functioning of distributed fiber optic sensors are among the driving factors for the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Additionally, the huge cost attached to the distributed fiber optic sensor is one of the restricting factors for the market growth. Though, rising safety standards, supportive government frameworks & policies, and growing demand for data-based analysis are opening lucrative opportunities for the key market players.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every domain of society. The imposition of lockdown in the various nations and the travel ban has created a disruption in the supply chain. It has further resulted in low production of various goods and also slows down the product development process, thus decreasing the adoption of fiber optics in the numerous industrial & civil engineering sectors. Though, the transformation of various manufacturing practices and the rising requirement to implement fiber optics in mission-critical situations are opening various growth avenues for the distributed fiber optics sensor market.



In addition, the usage of fiber optics helps in accelerating the testing process of novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that can support streamlining and enhancing the testing process. In addition, the creation of plasmonic fiber-optic absorbance biosensors is anticipated to support healthcare workers to follow quicker and more robust testing. This trend would continue even during the forecast period owing to the quick transmissibility of the disease and the requirement to reduce the same.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Raman Effect, Brillouin Scattering, Rayleigh Effect, Interferometric, and Others. The Rayleigh effect segment would be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the high demand for such technology because of its capability to calculate every physical parameter like strain and temperature. Under this method, the scattering principle of light is utilized to monitor and focus on propagating effects that help in sensing physical parameters. Additionally, distributed sensing that uses Rayleigh scattering of light helps in turning the optic fiber cable into an array of numerous strain and virtual temperatures that can outreach long distances.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Temperature Sensing, Acoustic/Vibration Sensing and Others. The temperature sensing segment acquired the largest share in the distributed fiber optic sensor market in 2020. DFOS sensors assist in generating a consistent profile of strain, temperature, acoustics, or conditions with the whole length of the fiber. The greater precision of the technology being utilized and the capability to be employed in numerous sectors like civil engineering, industrial, and power & utility are propelling the segment growth. Though, the huge cost attached to the deployment and technological glitches are among the factors hampering the growth of the segment.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Power & Utility, Safety & Security, Industrial, Civil Engineering and Others. The power & utility segment acquired a substantial revenue share owing to a huge demand for the product from electric utility enterprises for smart grid, ampacity, and localization & hotspot detection. The Brillouin scattering principle assists in detecting strains & stresses in the machine system that aids in supervising and mitigating risks. The main motive behind the usage of distributed sensors in this field is to trace any leakages, hotspots, and ground movement supervision.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Region-wise, North America emerged as a leading region in 2020. It is due to the presence of key oil & natural gas players in the US, which increases the adoption rate of distributed fiber optic sensors. The U.S. generated almost 34.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2020 utilizing hydraulic fracturing & horizontal drilling techniques, which utilize high-performance optical fibers. The inflated price of crude oil across the world motivates oil & gas organizations to implement less-costly and effective supporting systems to enhance the profit generation ability that further opens new growth avenues for the Distributed fiber optic sensor market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include of Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Bandweaver Technologies Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger N.V., Weatherford International PLC, Luna Innovations, Incorporated, Omnisens SA, and Terna SpA (BruggKabel AG).



Strategies deployed in Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market



May-2021: Halliburton Company collaborated with TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ASA. This collaboration aimed to offer operators with improved insight to decide their reservoir potential for oil & gas production or carbon storage. The Halliburton FiberVSP and Odassea distributed acoustic sensing solutions would embed with TGS’s seismic imaging workflows, which process the whole seismic wavefield to produce high-resolution reservoir images.



Feb-2021: Luna unveiled a new measurement solution, which is optimized for more precision and authentic high-definition distributed temperature measurements utilizing the improved fiber-optic sensing technology. ODiSI (Optical Distributed Sensor Interrogator) platform of Luna is the industry’s one and only high-definition fiber optic temperature measurement system that has the capability of eliminating the error-causing impacts of mechanical strain on fiber optic temperature sensors.



Jan-2021: Bandweaver Technologies signed an agreement with Istanbul International Airport. Under this agreement, the companies would add fiber optic fire detection systems for the Airport, and also include 18 FireLaser systems & more than 40,000m of fiber optic linear heat detection cable. The FireLaser systems are used to safeguard a broad variety of that includes both facility building, hangers, and tunnels.



Dec-2020: Luna extended its partnership with Lockheed Martin, American aerospace, arms, defense, security, and advanced technologies company. This expansion aimed at the development of the latest optical measurement products, which can help in making sure about the global fleet of F-35 aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin.



Dec-2020: Luna took over OptaSense Holdings, a QinetiQ company. This acquisition would offer Luna with crucial distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) intellectual property & products that strongly support Luna’s prevailing portfolio, and delivers algorithm-development expertise, crucial for AI & machine learning.



Jul-2020: Halliburton Company teamed up with TechnipFMC, a French-American, UK-domiciled global oil and gas company. Together, the companies launched Odassea, the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells. The technology platform helps operators to implement intervention-less seismic imaging & reservoir diagnostics to decrease the overall cost of ownership and also enhancing reservoir knowledge.



Oct-2019: AFL took over Optical & Telecommunication Solutions, a leading wireless solutions provider focused on in-building and outdoor Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). This acquisition aimed to support AFL’s strategy for the expansion of its footprint over the Southwest & Southeast and support its prevailing enterprise services.



Jun-2019: Luna entered into a license agreement with Meggitt, a company specialising in components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets. This agreement aimed at supplying fibre optic components & technology for aircraft fire & overheat detection equipment.



Feb-2019: OFS introduced AcoustiSens Single-mode Optical Fiber. It enables substantial advancements in Acoustic Signal to Noise Ratio (ASNR) through considerable achievements in the Optical Signal to Noise Ratio (OSNR) of the fiber, when coupled through sensing cables to commercially available DAS systems.



Sep-2018: Yokogawa Electric Corporation introduced the DTSX1 fiber optic heat detector. It is an OpreX Field Instruments heat sensing & fire detection solution. DTSX1 is housed in an enclosure and is appropriate for usage with Yokogawa-specified fiber optic cables, it is a cost-efficient and all-in-one facility for monitoring & fire detection solution, which is easy to install.



Jan-2018: OFS came into a new eight-year partnership with CommScope, an American global network infrastructure provider company. This partnership aimed to make sure about the availability of optical fiber supply to CommScope for usage in its customers’ networks. Under this partnership, CommScope gets access to a premier supply of optical fiber for the creation of advanced fiber cabling products for global wireline & wireless networks.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Raman Effect



• Brillouin Scattering



• Rayleigh Effect



• Interferometric



• Others



By Application



• Temperature Sensing



• Acoustic/Vibration Sensing



• Others



By End User



• Oil & Gas



• Power & Utility



• Safety & Security



• Industrial



• Civil Engineering



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Fujikura Ltd.



• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.



• Bandweaver Technologies Ltd.



• Yokogawa Electric Corporation



• Halliburton Company



• Schlumberger N.V.



• Weatherford International PLC



• Luna Innovations, Incorporated



• Omnisens SA



• Terna SpA (BruggKabel AG)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131313/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



