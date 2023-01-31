Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Components, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)
- American Tower Corporation
- AT&T, Inc.
- Betacom Inc.
- Bird Technologies
- Boingo Wireless, Inc.
- BTI Wireless
- Cobham Wireless
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- CommScope, Inc.
- Connectivity Wireless Solutions
- Corning, Inc.
- Dali Wireless, Inc.
- Galtronics Corporation
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- Jma Wireless
- Westell Technologies, Inc.
- Zinwave


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Distributed Antenna System (DAS): An Introduction
Signal Sources
Technologies for Signal Distribution
Advantages of DAS Technology
Disadvantages of DAS Technology
Small Cells vs. Das Networks
Indoor DAS
Outdoor DAS
Commercial Building DAS
Streamlining Wireless Management in a Building
Distributed Antenna System: Market Overview
Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems: Market Analysis
Neutral-Host Ownership and Commercial Vertical Account for the
Largest Market Share
While USA Remains a Key Market with Substantial Share, Asia
Pacific Grows the Fastest
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing DAS Landscape
Public Safety DAS for New Buildings
Enterprise DAS for Commercial Buildings
DAS Technology to Play Key Role in Dominating In Building
Connectivity
Advanced RF Technologies Develops Innovative 5G New Radio
Capable DAS
5G May Result in Demise of DAS: A Counter View
DAS and Public Safety: An End Use Industry Perspective
Residential
Hospitality
Medical
Commercial
The ANSI/BICSI 006-2015 Standard for DAS
Select Regulations in the United States
Federal Law and the Proposed Legislation
DAS Design Challenges and Solutions
Failure in Addressing All Interferences
Multiple Factors Affecting Budget & Time Frame to Develop DAS
Dynamic Changes in Technology

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
