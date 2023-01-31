ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2022-2030. Components, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR



The Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured)

- American Tower Corporation

- AT&T, Inc.

- Betacom Inc.

- Bird Technologies

- Boingo Wireless, Inc.

- BTI Wireless

- Cobham Wireless

- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

- CommScope, Inc.

- Connectivity Wireless Solutions

- Corning, Inc.

- Dali Wireless, Inc.

- Galtronics Corporation

- HUBER+SUHNER AG

- Jma Wireless

- Westell Technologies, Inc.

- Zinwave





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Distributed Antenna System (DAS): An Introduction

Signal Sources

Technologies for Signal Distribution

Advantages of DAS Technology

Disadvantages of DAS Technology

Small Cells vs. Das Networks

Indoor DAS

Outdoor DAS

Commercial Building DAS

Streamlining Wireless Management in a Building

Distributed Antenna System: Market Overview

Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems: Market Analysis

Neutral-Host Ownership and Commercial Vertical Account for the

Largest Market Share

While USA Remains a Key Market with Substantial Share, Asia

Pacific Grows the Fastest

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing DAS Landscape

Public Safety DAS for New Buildings

Enterprise DAS for Commercial Buildings

DAS Technology to Play Key Role in Dominating In Building

Connectivity

Advanced RF Technologies Develops Innovative 5G New Radio

Capable DAS

5G May Result in Demise of DAS: A Counter View

DAS and Public Safety: An End Use Industry Perspective

Residential

Hospitality

Medical

Commercial

The ANSI/BICSI 006-2015 Standard for DAS

Select Regulations in the United States

Federal Law and the Proposed Legislation

DAS Design Challenges and Solutions

Failure in Addressing All Interferences

Multiple Factors Affecting Budget & Time Frame to Develop DAS

Dynamic Changes in Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Components by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Components by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neutral-Host by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Neutral-Host by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Neutral-Host by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carrier by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Carrier by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Carrier by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Enterprise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Enterprise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Public Safety by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Safety by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Components and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host,

Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and

Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Distributed Antenna Systems

(DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering -

Components and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Components and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership -

Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical -

Commercial and Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public

Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Components and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership -

Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Neutral-Host, Carrier and

Enterprise Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Neutral-Host, Carrier and Enterprise for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial

and Public Safety - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Distributed Antenna

Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Commercial and Public Safety

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Commercial and Public Safety for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components

and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Components and Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Distributed

Antenna Systems (DAS) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Components and Services for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) by Ownership -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



