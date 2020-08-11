Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market to Reach $16. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) estimated at US$8. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.
New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027. Components, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 269-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Tower Corporation
- AT&T, Inc.
- Betacom Inc.
- Bird Technologies
- Boingo Wireless, Inc.
- BTI Wireless
- Cobham Wireless
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.
- CommScope, Inc.
- Connectivity Wireless Solutions
- Corning, Inc.
- Dali Wireless, Inc.
- Galtronics Corporation
- HUBER+SUHNER AG
- Jma Wireless
- Westell Technologies, Inc.
- Zinwave
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Distributed Antenna System (DAS): An Introduction
Signal Sources
Technologies for Signal Distribution
Advantages of DAS Technology
Disadvantages of DAS Technology
Small Cells vs. Das Networks
Indoor DAS
Outdoor DAS
Commercial Building DAS
Streamlining Wireless Management in a Building
Distributed Antenna System: Market Overview
Indoor Distributed Antenna Systems: Market Analysis
Neutral-Host Ownership and Commercial Vertical Account for the
Largest Market Share
While USA Remains a Key Market with Substantial Share, Asia
Pacific Grows the Fastest
Global Competitor Market Shares
Distributed Antenna System (Das) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing DAS Landscape
Public Safety DAS for New Buildings
Enterprise DAS for Commercial Buildings
DAS Technology to Play Key Role in Dominating In Building
Connectivity
Advanced RF Technologies Develops Innovative 5G New Radio
Capable DAS
5G May Result in Demise of DAS: A Counter View
DAS and Public Safety: An End Use Industry Perspective
Residential
Hospitality
Medical
Commercial
The ANSI/BICSI 006-2015 Standard for DAS
Select Regulations in the United States
Federal Law and the Proposed Legislation
DAS Design Challenges and Solutions
Failure in Addressing All Interferences
Multiple Factors Affecting Budget & Time Frame to Develop DAS
Dynamic Changes in Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Components (Offering) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Components (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Components (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Services (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Services (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Services (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Indoor (Coverage) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Indoor (Coverage) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Indoor (Coverage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Outdoor (Coverage) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Outdoor (Coverage) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Outdoor (Coverage) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Carrier (Ownership) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Carrier (Ownership) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Carrier (Ownership) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Neutral-Host (Ownership) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Neutral-Host (Ownership) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Neutral-Host (Ownership) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Enterprise (Ownership) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Enterprise (Ownership) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Enterprise (Ownership) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Commercial (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Commercial (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Commercial (Vertical) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Public Safety (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Public Safety (Vertical) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Public Safety (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in the
United States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 33: United States Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Coverage:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in the
United States by Coverage: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Ownership:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in the
United States by Ownership: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 42: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020 to
2027
Table 44: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Review by Coverage in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coverage for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Review by Ownership in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ownership for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020
to 2027
Table 53: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Coverage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Coverage for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Analysis by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Market for Distributed Antenna Systems
(DAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Ownership for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Ownership for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Analysis by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 66: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Chinese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Coverage for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Coverage: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market by
Coverage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: Chinese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Ownership for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Ownership: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market by
Ownership: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 79: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 80: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 83: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage: 2020-2027
Table 86: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Coverage: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership: 2020-2027
Table 89: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Ownership: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 92: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: European Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 94: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in France by
Coverage: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Coverage: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share
Analysis by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in France
by Ownership: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Ownership: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Analysis by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027
Table 104: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 106: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: German Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 108: German Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Coverage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Coverage: 2012-2019
Table 111: German Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Ownership for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: German Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Ownership: 2012-2019
Table 114: German Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 117: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 118: Italian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 120: Italian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 121: Italian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Coverage for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Coverage: 2012-2019
Table 123: Italian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market by
Coverage: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 124: Italian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Ownership for the Period
2020-2027
Table 125: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Ownership: 2012-2019
Table 126: Italian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market by
Ownership: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 127: Italian Demand for Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market
Share Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Coverage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Coverage for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Distributed Antenna
Systems (DAS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Ownership for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Ownership for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 140: United Kingdom Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 141: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 142: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering:
2020-2027
Table 143: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage:
2020-2027
Table 146: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Coverage: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership:
2020-2027
Table 149: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Ownership: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Breakdown by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 152: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Vertical for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Coverage: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Coverage: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Coverage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Ownership: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Ownership: 2012-2019
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Ownership: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 166: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Coverage: 2020
to 2027
Table 170: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Historic Market Review by Coverage in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Coverage for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Ownership:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Historic Market Review by Ownership in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ownership for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Vertical for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of World Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Market Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899363/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001