Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market By Usability, By Product, By Risk Type, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The Global Disposable Hospital Gowns Market size is expected to reach $4. 9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 11. 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Hospital Gowns are considered as personal protective equipment that is deployed in health care settings.

The use of these hospitals gown provides protection against the spread of infection or illness. Without wearing these gowns, the health workers can come in contact with potentially infectious material. Additionally, it also prevents the spread and transfer of microorganisms. These organisms hold the potential to cause harm to vulnerable patients, like those with poor immune systems. Hospital gowns are an important component of an overall infection-control strategy.



Medical gowns are also commonly known as hospital gowns. They are worn by medical professionals and healthcare staff as personal protective equipment (PPE). These gowns aim to create a barrier between patients and medical professionals. While patient gowns are fragile having exposed backs and arms, PPE gowns are the gown worn by the surgeon cover most of the exposed parts of the skin surfaces. In numerous countries, PPE gowns are also used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it has become an important component in hospitals. These gowns appear like cleanroom suits that are disposable in nature.



With the continuous innovation made by surgical gown manufacturers, the market of disposable hospital gowns is offering lucrative opportunities for the market players. It is likely to boost revenue growth of the global disposable hospital gowns market. This market is an established market for a long time but the increasing number of innovations in technology for improving the efficiency of surgical gowns so that the gowns can give better protection to surgeons and patients.



Covid-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the market growth. The pandemic resulted in a drastic increase in the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment such as antiseptics, gowns, and disinfectant products. Owing to the absence of sanitation and precaution, there is a growing occurrence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), which is one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that one in 25 hospital patients are contracted with at least one Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAI) per year.



Usability Outlook



Based on Usability, the market is segmented into Average-type, Premium-type and Low-type. The Average-type usability segment procured the maximum revenue share of the market in 2020. It would be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. These gowns are made from lightweight white polypropylene fabric. Moreover, they are suitable for the use in laboratories, hospitals, and medical/clinical settings.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Surgical Gowns, Patient Gowns and Non-surgical Gowns. The patient disposable hospital gowns segment would witness gradual growth over the forecast period. The major factors that are boosting the growth of this segment include long-term patient admissions in hospitals and increasing awareness among people regarding Hospital-Acquired Infections. Furthermore, collaboration and M&A initiatives by prominent market players will also drive the segment growth.



Risk Type Outlook



Based on Risk Type, the market is segmented into Moderate risk Gowns, High risk Gowns and Low risk Gowns. The high-risk type segment held the maximum revenue share in 2020. It would exhibit a gradual CAGR over the forecast period. Especially in surgical and fluid-intensive procedures, there is the necessity of high-risk hospital gowns as it acts as a barrier and gives protection against non-airborne diseases. These gowns have features like high tensile strength and are breathable & tear-resistant.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the market of disposable hospital gowns in 2020. It procured the highest revenue share of the market and would showcase a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing occurrence of HAIs. For example, according to the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, Inc., the CDC estimated that HAIs account for more than 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths every year in American hospitals.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Angelica Corporation (KKR & Co., Inc.), Standard Textile Co., Inc., Bellcross Industries Private Limited (IndiaMART InterMESH Limited), Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., TIDI Products, LLC (RoundTable Healthcare Partners), Dynarex Corporation, and Medline Industries, Inc.



