Disposable Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene and Others), Form (Powder and Non Powder) and Application (Medical [Examination and Surgical] and Non-Medical [Food Service, Clean Room and Industrial]): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The global disposable gloves market was valued at $6,858.07 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $18,885.88 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



Disposable gloves are primarily used in healthcare and food industries, as a protection measure to avoid cross infection between caregivers and patients. Over a period a time, various variants of disposable gloves have been developed such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene. Each variants render a unique benefit over conventional gloves; which, in turn, increases its applications in various industries such as food services, clean room, and industrial applications. For instance, nitrile gloves are more puncture-resistant, frictionless, and offer longer shelf life than latex gloves.



The major factors that drive growth of the disposable gloves market is rise in concern related to safety and hygiene, coupled with novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture- resistant, and control latex-associated infections. However, highly competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers hampers the market growth. Moreover, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for disposable glove manufacturers in the future.



The global disposable gloves product market is segmented on the basis of form, type, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powdered and non-powdered form. On the basis of type, it is divided into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into medical and non-medical applications.



Further, the medical segment is further divided into examination and surgical gloves. By non-medical application, the market is sub segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable gloves market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

• Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of gloves used across the globe.

• Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By type

• Natural Rubber Gloves

o S size

o M size

o L size

• Nitrile Gloves

o S size

o M size

o L size

• Vinyl Gloves

o S size

o M size

o L size



By Application

• Medical

o Examination

o Surgical

• Non-medical

o Food Service

o Clean Room

o Industrial



By Form

• Powdered

• Non-powdered



By Region

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

• Middle East

• Latin America

• Africa



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Semperit Ag Holding

• Supermax Corporation Berhad

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

• Ansell Limited

• Cardinal Health, Inc

• Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare)

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Dynarex Corporation

