Global Display Market to Reach Valuation of $227.39 Billion by 2028 | Samsung Dominates Market With 38% Market Share

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global display market is valued at USD 149.40 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to attain a value of USD 227.39 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford,USA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The primary factors driving the growth of the Display Market are increasing demand from smartphone and tablet manufacturers, rising expenditure on smart Infra-Red (IR) sensors, and rapid expansion of digital media content. Smartphones are becoming more sophisticated and are using larger screens that require higher resolutions for better user experience. Tablets are also becoming increasingly popular as they offer a single device that can serve as both a computer and a mobile phone. This increase in demand for high-resolution displays is expected to drive the adoption of LED displays in the coming years.

Manufacturers in the global display market are starting to see the potential in displays as an important part of their product lines. Device manufacturers are looking for displays that can be used on a variety of devices, from laptops to smartphones and even cars. In addition, developers are creating more applications that require high-quality displays.

One key challenge facing manufacturers is making sure that their displays meet the requirements of multiple market segments. They need to make sure that their displays are suitable for usage on tablets as well as laptops, yet they also need to create displays that look good on smaller devices like smartphones and digital assistants.

The growth in demand for display market across various verticals such as healthcare, retail, automotive, appliance and others has led to an increasing demand for large sizes screens which can be cost effective owing to their mass production capabilities. Display manufacturers are also exploring new technologies such as flexible displays that can be rolled up like a traditional newspaper

Our report considers several factors such as market size estimation techniques, product segmentation analysis, expenditure Breakdown by Country and region; Porter's Five Forces Analysis; and price trends analysis to give you a comprehensive view of the global display market.


Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/display-market


Samsung Dominates Global Display Market

Some of the key players in the global display market include LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sharp Corporation. These companies are focused on developing innovative products that meet the needs of various consumers in the marketplace. They also strive to improve their competitiveness by expanding their product lines into new markets and by creating partnerships with other companies to share technology and manufacturing resources.

Among global display market leaders, Samsung is presently dominating the industry with a share of 38% of the market. However, Apple is looming large as one of the largest competitors in smartphone sector. Other prominent players in this segment include LG Display, Sony Corp, and Toshiba Corporation. Among these companies, LG Display has been fastest expanding its business over recent years owing to its focus on emerging markets such as China and India.

But Samsung doesn't just make screens; it makes everything from the organic light-emitting diodes that power digital displays to the materials used in screens themselves. This breadth gives Samsung an edge over other display makers and gives it an advantage over rivals when it comes to developing new technologies.

For one, it's heavily invested in research and development in the display market. According to analysts at SkyQuest, Samsung spends more than $13.7 billion a year on R&D, more than any other company in the world. That investment has paid off: The company's displays are consistently among the best on the market.

Samsung also makes good use of its deep pockets. The company has poured money into forming joint ventures with major chipmakers like Qualcomm and Intel, which allows it to quickly bring new technologies to market. It doesn't just rely on partnerships; Samsung also invests in its own technology centers, such as the foundry that produces screens for its smartphones.

One important technology that Samsung is investing in is AMOLED and QLED screens. QLEDs are generally considered to be more environmentally friendly than LCDs, since they use less power and create fewer byproducts.

The main drivers for Samsung's strong performance in the display market are its diversification across product lines, continuous innovation across product categories, and excellent execution capabilities. The company has been able to expand into new markets such as automotive displays and smart watches, while continuing to focus on profitable core products.

Samsung has also been successful in pushing down prices for OLED displays over the past few years. This has made OLED panels more accessible to a wider range of customers, supporting growth at rival companies such as LG Electronics and Sony.


Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/display-market


Shifting Trend from LED to QLED and OLED

In recent years, there has been a shift in display technology as manufacturers across the global display market experiment with new and more innovative ways to create displays. The trend observed by SkyQuest worldwide is that display technologies are moving towards OLEDs and quantum dots, both of which have a number of advantages.

OLEDs offer superior brightness and contrast, are immune to burn-in, and have a long lifetime due to their low power consumption. They are also flexible and can be curved or rolled up for easy installation. Compared to micro-LEDs, OLEDs offer a brighter display with higher resolution with the same power consumption, making them a preferred choice for displays that need to be high-quality and energy efficient.

Quantum dots or QLED offer many advantages over traditional LCDs in the display market, such as better color reproduction, enhanced viewing angles, better response time, and lower power consumption. Their small size also makes them ideal for applications where sliding or tilting LCD panels are not possible or desirable. Quantum dot displays have already begun appearing in consumer electronics and will eventually replace traditional LCDs as the predominant type of display in devices like smartphones and tablets.

As per our findings, Samsung and LG are currently dominating this trend and fueling the shift towards this trend with each passing year.


Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/display-market


Key Players in Global Display Market

  • Samsung Electronics

  • LG Display

  • Sharp (Foxconn)

  • Japan Display

  • Innolux

  • NEC Corporation

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

  • BOE Technology

  • AU Optronics

  • Sony


Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Flat Panel Displays Market

Global Display Controller Market

Global ATM Market

Global Virtual Mirror Market

Global Food Service Equipment Market


About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year

    NEW YORK — FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira, whose father David Ferreira was the MLS MVP in 2010, has been named the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year. The award honours the top player in the league age 22 and under. Players born on, or before, Jan. 1, 2000, were eligible for selection. The 21-year-old FC Dallas academy product won 32.4 per cent of the vote, beating out Atlanta United FC''s Argentine attacking midfielder Thiago Almada (17.27 per cent) and FC Cincinnati's Brazilian forward Brenne

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir