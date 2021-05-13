Global Dispersing Agents Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dispersing Agents Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for dispersing agents is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5% globally during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry and growing demand from the oil and gas industry have been driving the studied market's growth. On the flip side, volatile raw material costs have been hindering the growth of the market studied.

The dispersing agents market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to dominate the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends



Increasing demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry

Dispersing agents are widely used in the paints and coatings industry, and they are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Paints and coatings make the world beautiful as they impart beauty and protection to the things that are valued. Solids, such as pigments and fillers, are the backbone of paints, coatings, and inks and are necessary to be dispersed well in the formulations to provide consistent color, quality, stability, and durability.

Dispersing agents have been used to wet, disperse, and stabilize the solid pigments in the binder solution and to prevent flocculation. Dispersing agents absorb on the surface of the pigment and keep the particles apart through steric stabilization or electrostatic repulsion and result in controlled flocculation. Dispersing agents provide high gloss, color strength, viscosity, stability, and prevent sedimentation of particles.

Paints and coatings have a variety of applications, such as wood, floor, automobiles, plastics, marine, industrial, and other coatings. The increase in demand for paints and coatings industry has been driving the growth of the dispersing agents market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for dispersing agents during the forecast period, as a result of the increase in demand from various end-user industries in countries, like India and China.

Dispersing agents are widely used in the paints and coatings industry. The increase in demand for paints and coatings in the building and construction is expected to drive the market. In the construction industry, dispersing agents are used in various concrete mixtures, such as ready-mixed concrete, underwater concrete, and self-compacting concrete. They provide improved workability, compressive strength, and durability.

According to the National Development and Reform Commission, China, the Chinese government approved 26 infrastructure projects at an estimated investment of about USD 142 billion in 2019. Furthermore, the Indian government has allocated USD 63 billion for the infrastructure sector in 2019-20 and has been planning to spend USD 1.4 trillion over the next five years. The development of smart cities and other schemes, like "housing for all", are expected to increase the demand for paints and coatings.

Dispersing agents are used in dying of textiles, made of cotton, cellulosic fiber, and synthetic fiber. It helps in proper dispersion of dyestuff in the bath and thus provides uniform color the fabric. The rapid growth of the textile market in countries, like India and China, has been driving the market studied.

As per the Ministry of Textiles annual report, 2018-19, the Indian textile industry has been contributing to 7% of industry output in value terms, 2% of India's GDP and 15% of the country's export earnings. Moreover, the National Development and Reform Commission of China announced that domestic sales of apparel and knitwear stood at around USD 172.4 billion for the first 11 months of 2019, which increased by 3% Y-o-Y.

The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, have been contributing to the increasing demand for dispersing agents in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global dispersing agents market is fragmented, with players accounting for a marginal share of the market. Few companies include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant, Uniqchem, and Rudolf GmbH.



