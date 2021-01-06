The global discrete semiconductors market was valued at USD 23.52 billion in 2019, and it is expected to be worth USD 29.77 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the period of 2020-2025

Discrete semiconductor market is driven by the increasing need to manage power across electronics and miniaturization. The reduction in package size is inversely proportional to power dissipation. For instance, NXP semiconductors achieved a 55% reduction in packaging size for its transistors range by retaining the same power performance.

Additionally, Diodes Incorporated launched 40V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020.



- Moreover, characteristics, like safety, infotainment, navigation, and fuel efficiency in the automotive components, and security, automation, solid-state lighting, transportation, and energy management in industrial components, are expected to fuel the market studied.

- For instance, Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) is an integral component in the EV power electronics system that is expected to witness significant demand due to increasing sales of EVs globally. As per the IEA report released in June 2020, sales of electric cars globally reached 2.1 million in 2019 and surpassed 2018 and boost the stock to 7.2 million electric cars. Electric cars accounted for 2.6% of global car sales and about 1% of global car stock in 2019 and registered a 40% year-on-year increase.

- One of the significant trends in discrete semiconductors is efficient power management. New system architectures are improving the efficiency of AC-DC power adapters while simultaneously reducing the size and component count.

- For instance, in December 2019, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation launched the “GT20N135SRA,” a 1350V discrete IGBT for use in voltage resonance circuits in tabletop IH cookers, IH rice cookers, microwave ovens, and other home appliances. The new IGBT suppresses the short circuit current that flows through the resonance capacitor when equipment is switched on. Its circuit current peak value is 129A, which is about a 31% reduction from the current product.

- The COVID-19 outbreak has had an enormous impact on the global and national economy. Many end-user industries have been affected, including discrete semiconductors. A large part of the manufacturing of electronic components includes work on the factory floor, where people are in close contact as they collaborate to boost productivity.

- The global supply chains disrupted as the virus spreads across the world as still there is uncertainty over quarantine durations. Many manufacturing factories were shut down across the world in order to contain the deadly virus. For instance, most of the manufacturing facilities of On Semiconductors were shut down due to government mandates in countries, like Malaysia, China, Malaysia, and the Philippines, which impacted its ability to supply products to its clients and created a gap in demand and supply.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Sector is Expected to have the Highest Growth



- Automotive is one of the emerging sectors of the discrete semiconductors market and is estimated to have a significant share with an increase in the adoption of EVs and HEVs. The increased demand for discrete semiconductors can be attributed to innovations, like autonomous vehicle technology, regenerative braking, and inclusion of a variety of sensors (like LiDAR and cameras). Furthermore, government regulations for mandatory advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS) have aided the growth in this segment.

- Electronic components in the automotive industry are critical for safety and are subjected to extreme voltages and environmental conditions. This has driven the manufacturers to develop a new line of discrete semiconductors for automotive applications.

- STMicroelectronics company realized that this potential has been working with Tesla since 2018, and it signed an agreement with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance in 2019. The automakers are rushing to integrate STMicroelectronics advanced SiC technology. ST’s SiC semiconductors enable the device to be downsized in order of 70% and have lower cooling requirements.

- EVs market is highly competitive and new manufacturers are pushing the envelope for innovation. For instance, Porsche equipped its Taycan with an 800 V system while many contemporary electric cars operate with 400 V batteries. This has led to traditional automotive component manufacturers to develop their discrete semiconductor line up for the automotive sector. Bosch was one such company to develop its SiC Mosfet, in November 2019. Furthermore, the company announced the expansion of its plant, to ramp up its production of discrete semiconductors.



Americas Holds Major Share



- North America is one of the prominent markets, owing to the large automotive and other industries in the region that consumer discrete semiconductors. Vendors, such as On Semiconductor Corporation, Diodes Incorporated, and D3 Semiconductor LLC, among others, are headquartered in the region.

- In August 2020, US-based Central Semiconductor Corp., a manufacturer of innovative discrete semiconductor solutions, introduced its new portfolio of Silicon Carbide (SIC) Schottky Rectifier die. Optimized for high-temperature applications, these devices are available in both 650V and 1200V, with a current range of 2A and 50A for 1,200V devices, and 4A to 30A for 650V devices.

- The United States is a significant country for manufacturing, design, and research in the semiconductor industry. The region’s prominence drives demand in exporting electronics equipment, and growing end-user industries that are major consumers of semiconductors such as consumer electronics, automotive industry, etc.

- For instance, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), the semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and US semiconductor company sales totaled USD 193 billion in 2019. According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, in December 2019, semiconductor sales in the Americas amounted to USD 7.49 billion.



Competitive Landscape

The global discrete semiconductor market is highly fragmented with numerous semiconductor manufacturers providing the product. The companies are continuously investing in the product and technology in order to promote sustainable environment growth and prevent environmental hazards. The companies are also acquiring other companies who specifically deal with these products to boost the market share. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

- October 2020 - ABB introduced vehicle-to-grid technology for bi-directional charging with brand-new 11 kW station. As part of a contract with France’s DREEV, a joint venture between Électricité de France (EDF) and Nuvve, which specializes in intelligent charging for EVs, ABB will supply its brand-new 11 kW bi-directional charging technology, specially designed for V2G.

- July 2020 - ON Semiconductor announced the availability of Veridify’s Public Key security tools for the RSL10, the industry’s lowest power Flash-based Bluetooth Low Energy radio System on Chip (SoC). Veridify Security’s tools are available in a CMSIS-Pack, giving developers a familiar and fast implementation path to protect their RSL10 solutions with critical security features, including device-to-device authentication, data protection, and secure firmware updates.



