Global Disability Insurance Market Report to 2031 - Rising Awareness About the Benefits of Disability Insurance Policies and Tax Benefits Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disability Insurance Market By Insurance Type, By End User, By Coverage Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the disability insurance market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Disability insurance, often called DI or disability income insurance, or income protection, is a form of insurance that insures the beneficiary's earned income against the risk that a disability creates a barrier for completion of core work functions. In addition, those whose employers do not provide benefits, and self-employed individuals who desire disability coverage, may purchase policies themselves.

Moreover, premiums and available benefits for individual coverage vary considerably between companies, occupations, states, and countries. In general, premiums are higher for policies that provide more monthly benefits, offer benefits for longer periods of time, and start payments of benefits more quickly following a disability claim.

Rising awareness about the benefits of disability insurance policies and tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act is boosting the growth of the global disability insurance market. In addition, development of new offers and schemes by insurance companies is positively impacts growth of the disability insurance market.

However, lack of awareness among the customers is hampering the disability insurance market growth. On the contrary, increasing government support for medical and health insurance is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the disability insurance market during the forecast period.

The disability insurance market is segmented on the basis of by insurance type, end user, coverage type, and region. On the basis of insurance type, the market is categorized into employer supplied disability insurance, individual disability insurance, high limit disability insurance, business overhead expense disability insurance, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into government, enterprise, and individual. By coverage type, it is classified into short term disability insurance and long term disability insurance. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players that operate in the disability insurance market are Aegon N.V., Ahana, Assurity Group, Inc., Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali SpA, Asteya, Aviva, AXA, Guardian Life Insurance Company, Illinois Mutual, Petersen International Underwriters (PIU), Massmutual, Mutual of Omaha, MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, Ping An Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, and Zurich Insurance Group. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the disability insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing disability insurance market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the disability insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global disability insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: DISABILITY INSURANCE MARKET, BY INSURANCE TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Employer Supplied Disability Insurance
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Individual Disability Insurance
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 High Limit Disability Insurance
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DISABILITY INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Government
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Enterprise
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Individual
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.4.4 Individual Disability Insurance Market by Individual Type
5.4.4.1 Male Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.4.2 Male Market size and forecast, by country
5.4.4.3 Female Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.4.4 Female Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: DISABILITY INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGE TYPE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Short Term Disability Insurance
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Long Term Disability Insurance
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DISABILITY INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 AEGON N.V.
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Assurity Group, Inc.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Allianz SE
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 assicurazioni generali spa
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Aviva plc
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 AXA Group
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Guardian Life Insurance Company
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Illinois Mutual
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Petersen International Underwriters (PIU)
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Massmutual
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.11 Mutual of Omaha
9.11.1 Company overview
9.11.2 Company snapshot
9.11.3 Operating business segments
9.11.4 Product portfolio
9.11.5 Business performance
9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.12 MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC .
9.12.1 Company overview
9.12.2 Company snapshot
9.12.3 Operating business segments
9.12.4 Product portfolio
9.12.5 Business performance
9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.13 Ping An Insurance
9.13.1 Company overview
9.13.2 Company snapshot
9.13.3 Operating business segments
9.13.4 Product portfolio
9.13.5 Business performance
9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.14 Nippon life insurance
9.14.1 Company overview
9.14.2 Company snapshot
9.14.3 Operating business segments
9.14.4 Product portfolio
9.14.5 Business performance
9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.15 Zurich Insurance Group
9.15.1 Company overview
9.15.2 Company snapshot
9.15.3 Operating business segments
9.15.4 Product portfolio
9.15.5 Business performance
9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.16 Asteya
9.16.1 Company overview
9.16.2 Company snapshot
9.16.3 Operating business segments
9.16.4 Product portfolio
9.16.5 Business performance
9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.17 Ahana
9.17.1 Company overview
9.17.2 Company snapshot
9.17.3 Operating business segments
9.17.4 Product portfolio
9.17.5 Business performance
9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vjsee

