The Global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 1.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period

Global Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Our report on direct-to-consumer genetic testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early disease diagnosis, rising disposable income, and increasing regulatory approvals of direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits. In addition, growing adoption of direct-to-consumer genetic testing in early disease diagnosis is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market analysis includes distribution channel segment, service segment, and geographic landscape.



The direct-to-consumer genetic testing market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Direct sales

• Retail sales



By Service

• Diagnostic screening

• Prenatal, newborn screening, and pre-implantation diagnosis

• Relationship testing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the advances in next-generation genetic sequencing as one of the prime reasons driving the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market growth during the next few years. Also, reduction in the cost of services and growing adoption of online service platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on direct-to-consumer genetic testing market covers the following areas:

• Direct-to-consumer genetic testing market sizing

• Direct-to-consumer genetic testing market forecast

• Direct-to-consumer genetic testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading direct-to-consumer genetic testing market vendors that include 23andMe Inc., Alpha Biolaboratories Ltd., Centrillion Technology Holdings Ltd., Color Genomics Inc., Dante Labs Inc., DNA Diagnostic Center Inc., Full Genomes Corp., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Myriad Genetics Inc., and Quest Diagnostics Inc. Also, the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



