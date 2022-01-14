Abstract: Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$1. 9 Billion by the Year 2026 . Genomic testing is a revolutionary tool and offers a broad range of applications such as diagnosis of infectious diseases, treatment selection for cancer patients, non-invasive prenatal testing, among others.

Growth in the global is being driven by new technological advances and rising prevalence of many genetic disorders such as diabetes, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and Alzheimer`s disease globally. Factors such as real time drug discovery, cutting-edge diagnostic methods, and advanced treatments will propel market growth. Increasing user awareness, disposable income, and healthcare expenditure combined with rising adoption of customized medicine to treat genetic disease are other factors driving growth in the market. Public awareness regarding the availability of DTC genetic testing in developing as well as developed countries is continually rising. Leading market players like Ancestry and 23andMe are focusing on offering high-quality DTC genetic testing solutions that ensure accurate and effective test results. Growing awareness among Europeans and Americans regarding racial testing is also driving market demand. Another key driver in the DTC genetic testing market includes elderly consumers who take a keen interest in their healthcare, which is intensified by access to genetic test kits that can detect genes whose variations are associated with an increased risk of developing an age-related disease such as Alzheimer`s.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing estimated at US$971.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Ancestry & Relationship Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$915.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrigenomics Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. Ancestry & relationship testing is the most prevalent test type, and the segment is slated to benefit from recent advances that are likely to link ancestry testing with health-related genetic testing. Nutrigenomics testing is used by healthcare professionals to suggest personalized diet and nutritional guidance to overweight people to maintain a healthy lifestyle and manage weight. The segment`s growth is propelled by rising prevalence of obesity and increasing R&D related to nutritional aspects.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $440.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $149.8 Million by 2026



The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$440.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 43% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$149.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$170.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US dominates market growth due to the increased awareness about genetic diseases among general populace, growing tendency among general public to identify early and either prevent or provide management of various chronic diseases as well as technical and scientific advancements made in the field of medicine and science in general. Additionally, the regulatory mechanism in the US is relatively better streamlined compared to other markets. Europe represents the next leading market for DTC genetic testing. The market is fueled by increasing healthcare spending by various governments to ensure easy access to advanced genetic tests.



Predictive Testing Segment to Reach $373.2 Million by 2026



The predictive testing market is recording strong growth, driven by exponential growth in the number of diseases and medical conditions that are identifiable through genetic modalities, surging from a mere 90-100 diseases in the early 1990s, to about 1,800 to 2,000 conditions in the present day. In the global Predictive Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$134.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$371 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured)



23andMe, Inc.

Ancestry.com, LLC

Any Lab Test Now

Color Health, Inc.

Direct Laboratory Services, LLC

DNA Diagnostics Center

Easy DNA

Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genesis Healthcare

Helix OpCo LLC

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

Living DNA

Mapmygenome India Limited

MyHeritage

OmeCare

Positive Bioscience, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Request A Test, Ltd.

Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC

Xcode Life Sciences







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Genetic Testing

Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide

Different Types of Genetic Tests include

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and

Prevalence

A Prelude to Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Pros and Cons of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing

Health Information provided by DTC genetic Tests

DTC Genetic Tests? Limitations

Market Segments

Ancestry Tests

Predictive Tests

Carrier Tests

Nutrigenomics Tests

Impact of Covid-19 on Market Prospects of DTC Genetic Testing

Market Prospects and Outlook

US and Europe Dominate the Global DTC Genetic Tests Market

Ancestry Testing Holds Major Share, Predictive Testing

Witnesses Rapid Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing

Regulations to Determine Market Viability

Regulating DTC Genomic Testing in the UK

Data Privacy Concerns to Challenge Market Prospects



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend Driving the

DTC Genetic Testing Market

DTC Genetic Testing Players Join War against COVID-19

DTC Genetic Tests for Cancer Susceptibility

EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Breast Cancer Incidence and Mortality

Rates by Region: 2018

Advances in Genome Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Aids DTC Genetic Testing Market

DTC Genetic Testing Presents Lucrative Personalization

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Service Personalization Generates

Opportunities for DTC Genetic Tests

Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing

Emergence of DNA-based Nutrition Plans Put the Spotlight on DTC

Nutrigenetics Testing

Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

Select List of Available Tumor Markers

Hybrid Approach of Genetic Testing to Bridge Gap Between

Traditional and DTC Models

Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing

EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increased Demand for Online Sales of DTC Genetic Tests

Use of Artificial Intelligence Adds Value to DTC Genetic

Testing Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

