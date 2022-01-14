Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$1.9 Billion by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$1. 9 Billion by the Year 2026 . Genomic testing is a revolutionary tool and offers a broad range of applications such as diagnosis of infectious diseases, treatment selection for cancer patients, non-invasive prenatal testing, among others.

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global is being driven by new technological advances and rising prevalence of many genetic disorders such as diabetes, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and Alzheimer`s disease globally. Factors such as real time drug discovery, cutting-edge diagnostic methods, and advanced treatments will propel market growth. Increasing user awareness, disposable income, and healthcare expenditure combined with rising adoption of customized medicine to treat genetic disease are other factors driving growth in the market. Public awareness regarding the availability of DTC genetic testing in developing as well as developed countries is continually rising. Leading market players like Ancestry and 23andMe are focusing on offering high-quality DTC genetic testing solutions that ensure accurate and effective test results. Growing awareness among Europeans and Americans regarding racial testing is also driving market demand. Another key driver in the DTC genetic testing market includes elderly consumers who take a keen interest in their healthcare, which is intensified by access to genetic test kits that can detect genes whose variations are associated with an increased risk of developing an age-related disease such as Alzheimer`s.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing estimated at US$971.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Ancestry & Relationship Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$915.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrigenomics Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. Ancestry & relationship testing is the most prevalent test type, and the segment is slated to benefit from recent advances that are likely to link ancestry testing with health-related genetic testing. Nutrigenomics testing is used by healthcare professionals to suggest personalized diet and nutritional guidance to overweight people to maintain a healthy lifestyle and manage weight. The segment`s growth is propelled by rising prevalence of obesity and increasing R&D related to nutritional aspects.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $440.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $149.8 Million by 2026

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$440.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 43% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$149.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$170.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US dominates market growth due to the increased awareness about genetic diseases among general populace, growing tendency among general public to identify early and either prevent or provide management of various chronic diseases as well as technical and scientific advancements made in the field of medicine and science in general. Additionally, the regulatory mechanism in the US is relatively better streamlined compared to other markets. Europe represents the next leading market for DTC genetic testing. The market is fueled by increasing healthcare spending by various governments to ensure easy access to advanced genetic tests.

Predictive Testing Segment to Reach $373.2 Million by 2026

The predictive testing market is recording strong growth, driven by exponential growth in the number of diseases and medical conditions that are identifiable through genetic modalities, surging from a mere 90-100 diseases in the early 1990s, to about 1,800 to 2,000 conditions in the present day. In the global Predictive Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$134.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$371 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Million by the year 2026.


Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured)

  • 23andMe, Inc.

  • Ancestry.com, LLC

  • Any Lab Test Now

  • Color Health, Inc.

  • Direct Laboratory Services, LLC

  • DNA Diagnostics Center

  • Easy DNA

  • Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.

  • Gene by Gene, Ltd.

  • Genesis Healthcare

  • Helix OpCo LLC

  • Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

  • Living DNA

  • Mapmygenome India Limited

  • MyHeritage

  • OmeCare

  • Positive Bioscience, Inc.

  • Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

  • Request A Test, Ltd.

  • Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC

  • Xcode Life Sciences




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Genetic Testing
Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
Different Types of Genetic Tests include
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and
Prevalence
A Prelude to Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing
Pros and Cons of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing
Health Information provided by DTC genetic Tests
DTC Genetic Tests? Limitations
Market Segments
Ancestry Tests
Predictive Tests
Carrier Tests
Nutrigenomics Tests
Impact of Covid-19 on Market Prospects of DTC Genetic Testing
Market Prospects and Outlook
US and Europe Dominate the Global DTC Genetic Tests Market
Ancestry Testing Holds Major Share, Predictive Testing
Witnesses Rapid Growth
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing
Regulations to Determine Market Viability
Regulating DTC Genomic Testing in the UK
Data Privacy Concerns to Challenge Market Prospects

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend Driving the
DTC Genetic Testing Market
DTC Genetic Testing Players Join War against COVID-19
DTC Genetic Tests for Cancer Susceptibility
EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Breast Cancer Incidence and Mortality
Rates by Region: 2018
Advances in Genome Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Aids DTC Genetic Testing Market
DTC Genetic Testing Presents Lucrative Personalization
Opportunities
Growing Focus on Service Personalization Generates
Opportunities for DTC Genetic Tests
Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing
Emergence of DNA-based Nutrition Plans Put the Spotlight on DTC
Nutrigenetics Testing
Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
Select List of Available Tumor Markers
Hybrid Approach of Genetic Testing to Bridge Gap Between
Traditional and DTC Models
Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing
EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increased Demand for Online Sales of DTC Genetic Tests
Use of Artificial Intelligence Adds Value to DTC Genetic
Testing Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ancestry &
Relationship Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Ancestry & Relationship
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Ancestry & Relationship
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Nutrigenomics Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Predictive Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Predictive Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Carrier Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Carrier Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Carrier Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Test Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Targeted Analysis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Targeted Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Targeted Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Whole Genome
Sequencing (WGS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Over-the-Counter
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Over-the-Counter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Over-the-Counter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts
Paradigm Shift amongst Consumers Spurring DTC Genetic Testing
Market
List of Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Tests with FDA Marketing
Authorization
California to Propose Stringent Legislation for DTC Genetic
Testing Providers
DTC Genetic Testing - A Highly Competitive Market
Regulatory Scenario in US DTC Genetic Testing Market
Timeline of Major Events in the US Consumer Genomics Regulations
Regulatory Authorities Involved in Regulating DTC Genetics
Testing Market
Food and Drug Administration
A Brief Glance on FDA Controls on DTC Genetic Testing
Federal Trade Commission
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Patent and Trademark Office
The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA)
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship
Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier
Testing and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics
Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test
Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome
Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: China Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: China Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: China 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Advantages of Liberalization of DTC Genetic Testing Regulations
EU Policymakers Need to Liberalize Regulations and Create
Single Market for DTC Genetic Testing
Market Analytics
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 86: France Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: France Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: France 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.