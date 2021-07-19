Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market to Reach 9.2 Million Metric Tons by 2027
Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market to Reach 9.2 Million Metric Tons by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) estimated at 6.
3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 9.2 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rigid Foams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach 5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CASE System segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Flexible Foams Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Flexible Foams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 603.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 825.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)
BASF SE
Covestro AG
DHALOP CHEMICALS
Huntsman International LLC
Karoon Petrochemical Company
Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Corporation
Lanxess AG
Merck KGaA
Redox Pty Ltd.
Sadara Chemical Company
TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
The Dow Chemical Company
Tosoh Corporation
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Disruption in End-Use Markets to Impact Demand for MDI
EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
EXHIBIT 3: Global Home Bedding Market (In US$ Billion) for
2019, 2020 & 2021
Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI): An Introduction
Types of MDI
Properties
Key Application Markets
EXHIBIT 4: World Rigid Foam Consumption by Raw Material Type:
(2020)
EXHIBIT 5: World Flexible Foam Market by Raw Material Type (2020)
Competition
Market Share of Major Producers of MDI by Production Capacity:
2019
Capacity Expansions: Order of the Day
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Polyurethane Foam: Major Application Market
Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
Health Issues Pose a Challenge
Production Landscape
EXHIBIT 6: Global MDI Production by Region: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in PU Insulation in Buildings and Construction to
Accelerate Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Insulation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Food Preservation Needs Drive the Demand for MDI in in Cold
Chain Logistics
EXHIBIT 8: Global Retail Sales of Frozen Fruits & Vegetables:
(In 000 Tons): 2015-2025
Renewed Demand for PU in Furniture & Bedding to Support Growth
EXHIBIT 9: US Furniture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales by Sector for 2020E
Application of MDI in Automotive Foams Led by Safety & Comfort
EXHIBIT 10: Global Automotive Foams Market by End-Use: 2020E
COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Demand for Automotive Foams Denting
the Demand for MDI
EXHIBIT 11: Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to
Spur Growth in Automotive Foams Market Benefitting the MDI
Market : World Automobile Production in Million Units for
2008-2022
Use of Wood Binder in oriented strandboard (OSB) and other wood
composites Drives Consumption of MDI
Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage
in Buildings to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Spray PU Foam Market by Type (in %) for 2020E
Growing Preference for Energy-Efficient Household Appliances
Benefit Demand for MDI
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
