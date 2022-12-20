The Global Digital X-ray Devices Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·11 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Digital x-ray devices refer to advanced x-ray devices which produce a digital radiographic image on computers. These X-ray devices comprise sensitive detectors & plates which capture an immediate image while screening and directly transfer it to the computer screen.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital X-ray Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Portability, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374115/?utm_source=GNW
The digital X-ray serves a range of benefits, including shorter radiation exposure time, improved detail detectability, linearity, and enhanced SNR, as well as the effortless transfer of information to patients & concerned individual electronically.

The digital detector arrays, commonly known as flat panel detectors, enable the user to obtain high-quality digital images better than any other imaging device. They further offer a better signal-to-noise ratio and enhanced dynamic range that results in providing high sensitivity for radiographic applications. These detectors work on two different approaches, that is, direct conversion and indirect conversion.

Indirect conversion offers a scintillator layer that converts x-ray photons into visible light photons and uses a photo diode matrix of amorphous silicon used for eventually converting the light photons into an electrical charge. The charge is proportional to energy & number of X-ray photons that interact with the detector pixel. The utilization of chemicals in technique is linked with occupational health issues and unpleasant odors.

The cost of traditionally used X-ray devices is high in terms of space, money, and time. Digital X-ray devices offer an eco-friendly and high-quality alternative. Decreased exposure to radiation for patients is another advantage of digital X-ray devices over traditional X-ray devices. Digital & analog imaging systems are different when considering image production and display patterns. Digital X-ray images use the same rule of physics as conventional imaging systems. Digital images are visualized directly on a PC instead of viewing a photographic film by using a lightbox.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outspread of novel coronavirus across the globe has adversely affected the world’s economy. The pandemic has presented many challenges to healthcare providers. The pandemic has also affected different stages of the value chain due to strict restrictions and lockdowns imposed by the governments of several nations. In addition, the turnaround time for product and service delivery has been affected negatively because of newer packaging protocols defined by authorities in consideration of COVID-19. Due to all these factors, the digital x-ray devices market has been negatively affected as a result of disrupted manufacturing and supply chains.

Market Growth Factors

Continuous Advances in Technology & Product Development

Technological advancements are an important factor driving the growth of the digital x-ray device market. The demand for technologically advanced digital X-ray systems rises because of advantages such as the ability to process a vast volume of data and examine patients rapidly. Various market players are offering digital systems having the latest technologies to improve their performance and efficiency. These systems allow the users to address a wide range of applications with stitching functionality and diagnostic-quality images.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders

The incidence of severe orthopedic issues is rising across the globe. Orthopedic disorders are evolving as a major concern over public health. The increasing occurrence of osteoporotic fractures, osteoarthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis are some of the factors that contribute to the concern. The growing number of obese people in the region is the primary factor responsible for these rising cases of orthopedic disorders.

Market Restraining Factors

Digital X-Ray Systems Are Usually Expensive

Digital x-ray devices are available at premium prices and need a high amount to be invested while installation. This increases the overall procedural cost for patients as well. This high cost significantly affects the adoption of new systems equipped with advanced and expensive technologies. Most of the small and medium-sized hospitals could not afford these systems, as they have low budgets.

Portability Outlook

Based on portability, the digital X-ray devices market is segmented into fixed, and mobile. The fixed segment dominated the digital X-ray devices market with the maximum revenue share. These types of x-ray systems need a transformer of large size, which is required to be built into the room. The demand for this type of x-ray device is majorly rising in developing nations with relatively slow adoption of the latest technologies.

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the digital X-ray devices market is fragmented into general imaging, orthopedic, dental and mammography. The dental segment covered a significant revenue share in the digital X-ray devices market in 2021. Acquiring dental X-rays is the most frequent practice carried out in dental clinics. Dental X-ray offers various advantages in dentistry, including the capability to identify the presence of infection and diagnose cavities and impacted teeth.

End Use Outlook

By end use, the digital X-ray devices market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers and dental care centers. In 2021, the diagnostic imaging centers segment procured a remarkable revenue share in the digital X-ray devices market. The hospitals offer various departments, but diagnostic imaging centers focus only on imaging services that provide the patients with an individualized experience. Also, these centers provide same-day appointments, which eliminates the need for long waiting times as required in hospitals.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the digital X-ray devices market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the digital X-ray devices market by generating the highest revenue share. This is because of the presence of key market players in the region and favorable investment policies offered by the government. In addition, the governments in the North American nations are raising their expenditure on the development of cutting-edge medical equipment, which would support the growth of the regional digital X-ray devices market.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Digital X-ray Devices Market. Companies such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the key innovators in Digital X-ray Devices Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.), and Konica Minolta, Inc.

Recent Strategies deployed in Digital X-ray Devices Market

Product Launches & Product Expansions

Oct-2022: Samsung introduced AccE Glass-Free Detector for X-Ray Imaging that provides an unparalleled imaging experience because of its lightweight design.

Aug-2022: GE Healthcare announced the launch of Definium 656 HD, the next-generation advanced fixed X-ray system. The system provides consistent, efficient, and highly automated exams that are beneficial for radiology departments. Definium 656 HD is a digital and versatile radiographic system with the latest Helix 2.2 advanced image processing software and GE’s FlashPad HD high-resolution detectors.

Jul-2022: Siemens Healthineers unveiled Mobilett Impact, a mobile X-Ray System. This system integrates the benefits of a mobile X-ray system for imaging at the patient’s bedside with full digital integration and an economical price. Additionally, it can make the complete imaging workflow right at the patient’s bedside.

Jul-2022: Shimadzu Medical Systems launched the MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version V type that can be shifted to the location easily where an X-ray examination is required.

Jul-2022: Fujifilm Europe announced the launch of FDR Cross, a hybrid C-arm and portable X-ray device. This device is designed to providing high-quality static and fluoroscopic X-ray images during medical procedures and surgeries.

Apr-2022: Samsung Digital Radiography and Ultrasound Systems released the GM85 Fit, a new configuration of the premium AccE GM85, a digital radiography device. This features a user-centric design that supports effective and efficient patient care.

Mar-2022: Konica Minolta introduced AeroDR TX m01, a mobile X-ray system having a wireless dynamic digital radiography function in Japan. This system is used at the bedside in hospital wards, intensive care units (ICUs), and operating rooms.

Feb-2022: Carestream Health India released the DRX Compass, a convenient, configurable, and accurate digital radiology solution. This solution has been designed for delivering a new level of efficiency to radiologists and provides the versatility for building the required configuration from a vast range of selections in tubes, detectors, collimators, and generators, offering complete control on how to use future-proof digital radiology technology to radiologists.

Sep-2021: GE Healthcare launched the AMX Navigate, a new portable, digital X-ray system. This system is designed with a first-of-its-kind power-assisted Free Motion telescoping column, which decreases the lift force by around 70 percent and reduces technologist injury. Moreover, this system’s small footprint smoothens enhanced maneuverability and easy positioning, even in busy spaces.

Sep-2021: GE Healthcare introduced a digital X-ray system, Definium Tempo. The system minimizes the workflow burden and enhances the productivity of radiology departments. Definium Tempo’s tube-mounted console has functionalities for protocol selection, patient selection, positioning setup, and technique modification.

Mar-2021: Fujifilm unveiled FDR Nano, the mobile digital radiology system. This system has high-resolution imaging with low X-ray doses in healthcare setups and provides a wide platform beyond X-ray department e.g. ORs and ERs where quick decisions are the need of saving the life of critical patients.

Nov-2020: Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of the MULTIX Impact C Ceiling-Mounted Digital Radiography System. This system has an intuitive operating system, motorized tube heads, versatile wireless detectors, and a free-floating, flat tabletop for making patient access easy.

Nov-2020: Canon Medical introduced the OMNERA 500A Digital Radiography System. This system enables facilities to access high productivity for imaging departments so that they can focus on patients. The system comprises new intelligent automation features for increasing workflow and efficiency, without compromising patient care.

Jun-2020: GE Healthcare released the Thoracic Care Suite, a suite of eight AI algorithms from Lunit INSIGHT CXR. This suite helps in reducing clinical pressure because of COVID-19. This suite analyses chest X-ray finding rapidly indicates abnormalities for review by radiologists.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Jul-2021: Fujifilm Healthcare completed the acquisition of Hitachi Diagnostic Imaging. The acquisition enhanced Fujifilm’s product and services in various areas of diagnosis and prevention for European patients by integrating Fujifilm’s expertise in CT, MRI, and ultrasound with Hitachi’s core capabilities in x-ray, endoscopy, women’s health, AI, PACS, and IVD.

Jan-2021: Philips acquired Capsule Technologies, Inc., a provider of vendor-neutral medical device information platform with a software-as-a-service business model. The acquisition expanded the company’s expertise in patient care management solutions for hospitals. Moreover, this acquisition complemented Philips’ objective of transforming healthcare delivery.

Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements

Apr-2022: GE Healthcare came into partnership with Unilabs, a provider of diagnostic services in Europe. Under this partnership, CT scanning technology, mammography, MRIs and X-ray machines, and innovative imaging fleet services would be delivered to Portugal. This would strengthen GE Healthcare’s vision of making healthcare more precise, personalized, and efficient.

May-2021: Fujifilm partnered with Qure.ai, a health tech startup utilizing artificial intelligence assistance for medical imaging diagnostics. The partnership augmented intelligent X-ray solutions with qXR*1 (software). This software application is created with deep-learning artificial intelligence technology. Moreover, the partnership supports the expansion of TB screening in India.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End-use

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Dental Care Centers

By Portability

• Fixed

• Mobile

By Application

• General Imaging

• Orthopedic

• Mammography

• Dental

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

• Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation)

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.)

• Konica Minolta, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374115/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • The jinx of Jimmy Vesey past

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shows contrition for jinxing the Maple Leafs with his conviction that former Toronto player wouldn't score for his current club, the New York Rangers.&nbsp;

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Titans' 4-game skid biggest challenge of Vrabel's tenure

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are facing their biggest challenge of Mike Vrabel's five seasons as head coach. A year ago, Vrabel guided the Titans through using an NFL -record 91 players with two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry missing the final nine games to the AFC's No. 1 seed and a 12-5 record. That earned Vrabel the AP NFL Coach of the Year award. This season, they've used 80 different players, and their grip on the AFC South is slipping way. The Titans (7-7) have lost f

  • Poole's career night lifts Curry-less Warriors past Raptors 126-110

    TORONTO — Jordan Poole poured in a career-high 43 points as the Golden State Warriors handed the Toronto Raptors their fifth straight loss, 126-110 on Sunday. The five-game slide is the Raptors' (13-17) most prolonged dry spell since they dropped seven in a row to conclude the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, the defending-champion Warriors (15-16) halted a three-game losing streak. In the absence of injured two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Poole went 14-of-23 from the field, including five three-pointers,