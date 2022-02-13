Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market - Size Research with Latest Opportunities 2022: Top Growing Factors, Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions, Emerging Technologies Forecast to 2029 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, Feb. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent research report on “Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market” is a thorough assessment of the state of competition in the industry. The report provides future growth dynamics by covering market size for historical, current, and future years in order to help companies in powerful strategy formulation ahead of time. The research report assists in ultimate profit potential to effectively plan and market their products targeting key regions and segments and achieve strong growth in the global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market. Other crucial facets like overall market share, gross margins, and pricing patterns of each contender are systematically presented in this report.

The Digital Twin and Digital Thread market has witnessed growth from USD million to USD million from 2017 to 2022. With the CAGR of %, this market is estimated to reach USD million in 2029.
The report focuses on the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Furthermore, the report provides detailed cost analysis, supply chain.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Consumer behavior analysis and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) provides crucial information for knowing the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market.

The objective of the report is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming seven years. This report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry including each region and country share. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report incorporates available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest.

Top Manufacturers Listed in the Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Report are: Key Players covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Dassault Systèmes

  • ANSYS

  • IBM Corporation

  • Siemens

  • PTC

  • General Electric

  • Microsoft Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The various segments of the global Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry offer more insight into the market from the regional and global points of view. The study of the segments helps understand the market's position and financial outcomes. Digital Twin and Digital Thread market forecast by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2029.

Most important types of Digital Twin and Digital Thread products covered in this report are:

  • Parts Twin

  • Product Twin

  • Process Twin

  • System Twin

Most widely used downstream fields of the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market covered in this report are:

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Machine Manufacturing

  • Energy & Utilities

  • Others

Scope of Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Report:

  • The report shares our perspectives on the impact of COVID-19 from the long and short term.

  • The report provides the influence of the crisis on the industry chain, especially for marketing channels.

  • The report also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

  • The report updates the timely industry economic revitalization plan of the country-wise government.

Following Market Aspects Are Enveloped in Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Report:

  • A wide overview of the global market

  • The present and forecasted regional market size data based on applications, types, and regions

  • Market trends, drivers, and challenges for the global market.

  • Analysis of company profiles of top major players functioning in the market.

  • Detailed market analytics and market valuation

  • Market share of the top key players and forecast based on the historical and current data

  • Industrial strategies, opportunities, and challenges for the new entrants

  • Market segments for better assessment of market growth on a regional and global level

  • Growth mapped by the competitive landscape and geographical distribution

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2029) of the following regions:

United States
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Other Regions

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size of the Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry?

This report covers the historical market size of the industry with historical and forecasted data for 2022-2029. Market size includes the total revenues of companies.

What is the outlook for the Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry?

This report has over a dozen market forecasts on the industry, including total sales, a number of companies, attractive investment opportunities, operating expenses, and others.

What industry analysis/data exists for the Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry?

This report covers key segments and sub-segments, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market, and how they are expected to impact the Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry. Take a look at the table of contents below to see the scope of analysis and data on the industry.

How many companies are in the Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry?

This report analyzes the historical and forecasted number of companies, locations in the industry, and breaks them down by company size over time. Report also provides company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness, and market capitalization.

What are the financial metrics for the industry?

This report covers many financial metrics for the industry including profitability, Market value- chain, and key trends impacting every node with reference to the company’s growth, revenue, return on sales, etc.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

  • Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

  • Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

  • Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

  • Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

There are 10 Chapters to thoroughly display the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market. This report includes the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications, and regions.

Chapter 1, provides an overview of the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market, containing global revenue and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2, is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3, introduces the industrial chain of Digital Twin and Digital Thread. Industrial chain analysis, the raw material (suppliers, price, supply and demand, market concentration rate), and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 4, concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 5, provides clear insights into market dynamics, the influence of COVID-19 in the Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry, consumer behavior analysis.

Chapter 6, provides a full-scale analysis of major players in the Digital Twin and Digital Thread industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications, and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview, are offered.

Chapter 7, pays attention to the sales, revenue, price, and gross margin of Digital Twin and Digital Thread in markets of different regions. The analysis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8, gives a worldwide view of the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market. It includes sales, revenue, price, market share, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 9, focuses on the application of Digital Twin and Digital Thread, by analyzing the consumption and the growth rate of each application.

Chapter 10, prospects the whole Digital Twin and Digital Thread market, including the global sales and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Digital Twin and Digital Thread market by type and application.

Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2021
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2029

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:
1 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Twin and Digital Thread
1.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2017-2029)
1.2.2 The Market Profile of Parts Twin
1.2.3 The Market Profile of Product Twin
1.2.4 The Market Profile of Process Twin
1.2.5 The Market Profile of System Twin
1.3 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Segment by Application
1.3.1 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2017-2029)
1.3.2 The Market Profile of Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 The Market Profile of Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 The Market Profile of Machine Manufacturing
1.3.5 The Market Profile of Energy & Utilities
1.3.6 The Market Profile of Others
1.3.3 The Market Profile of Application 2
1.4 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market, Region Wise (2017-2022)
1.4.1 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2017-2022)
1.4.2 United States Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.3.1 Germany Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.3.2 UK Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.3.3 France Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.3.4 Italy Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.4 China Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.6 India Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.8 Latin America Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Status and Prospect (2017-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Twin and Digital Thread (2017-2029)
1.5.1 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2029)
1.5.2 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales Status and Outlook (2017-2029)

2 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Landscape by Player
2.1 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales and Share by Player (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Average Price by Player (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Gross Margin by Player (2017-2022)
2.5 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player
2.6 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Upstream and Downstream Analysis
3.1 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Industrial Chain Analysis
3.2 Key Raw Materials Suppliers and Price Analysis
3.3 Key Raw Materials Supply and Demand Analysis
3.4 Manufacturing Process Analysis
3.5 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
3.6 Downstream Buyers
3.7 Value Chain Status Under COVID-18

4 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.1 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
4.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Key Raw Materials Cost Analysis
4.2.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction
4.2.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
4.3 Labor Cost Analysis
4.3.1 Labor Cost of Digital Twin and Digital Thread Under COVID-19
4.4 Energy Costs Analysis
4.5 R&D Costs Analysis

5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Digital Twin and Digital Thread
5.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets
5.4 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
5.4.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
5.4.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Twin and Digital Thread Industry Development
5.5 Consumer Behavior Analysis

6 Players Profiles
6.1 Oracle Corporation
6.1.1 Oracle Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.1.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.1.3 Oracle Corporation Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.1.4 Oracle Corporation Business Overview
6.2 Dassault Systèmes
6.2.1 Dassault Systèmes Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.2.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.2.3 Dassault Systèmes Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.2.4 Dassault Systèmes Business Overview
6.3 ANSYS
6.3.1 ANSYS Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.3.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.3.3 ANSYS Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.3.4 ANSYS Business Overview
6.4 IBM Corporation
6.4.1 IBM Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.4.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.4.3 IBM Corporation Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.4.4 IBM Corporation Business Overview
6.5 Siemens
6.5.1 Siemens Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.5.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.5.3 Siemens Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.5.4 Siemens Business Overview
6.6 PTC
6.6.1 PTC Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.6.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.6.3 PTC Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.6.4 PTC Business Overview
6.7 General Electric
6.7.1 General Electric Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.7.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.7.3 General Electric Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.7.4 General Electric Business Overview
6.8 Microsoft Corporation
6.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors
6.8.2 Digital Twin and Digital Thread Product Profiles, Application and Specification
6.8.3 Microsoft Corporation Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Performance (2017-2022)
6.8.4 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview

7 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)
7.1 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2017-2022)
7.2 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Revenue (Revenue) and Market Share, Region Wise (2017-2022)
7.3 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.4 United States Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.4.1 United States Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19
7.5 Europe Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.5.1 Europe Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19
7.6 China Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.6.1 China Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19
7.7 Japan Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.7.1 Japan Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19
7.8 India Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.8.1 India Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19
7.9 Southeast Asia Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19
7.10 Latin America Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.10.1 Latin America Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19
7.11 Middle East and Africa Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
7.11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Under COVID-19

8 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Sales, Revenue (Revenue), Price Trend by Type
9 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Analysis by Application
10 Global Digital Twin and Digital Thread Market Forecast (2022-2029)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued……………….

