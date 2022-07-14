Global Digital Thermometer Market Is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of applications including food preparation, manufacturing, medical & scientific testing & procedures and increase in demand for mercury-free thermometers drive the growth of the global digital thermometer market. Asia-Pacific is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global digital thermometer market.

Portland, OR, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital thermometer market generated $757.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in number of applications including food preparation, manufacturing, medical & scientific testing & procedures, and increase in demand for mercury-free thermometers drive the growth of the global digital thermometer market. Moreover, the mounting adoption rate of digital infrastructure backed by technological development is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global digital thermometer market, owing to constant checks on patient’s temperature in hospitals and contactless temperature checks during travel.

  • The demand for mercury-free thermometers is expected to rise even more during the forecasted period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global digital thermometer market based product type, sensor type, end use, interface, and region.

Based on end use verticals, the healthcare segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on interface, the contact free segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global digital thermometer market analyzed in the research include A&D Medical (A&D Company, Limited), Actherm Inc. (FORTECHGRP CO., LTD.), AMETEK Land (Land Instruments International Ltd), EXTECH (Teledyne FLIR), Fairhaven Health, Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc), OMRON Healthcare Inc., PCE Holding GmbH, RG Medical Diagnostics and Terumo Corporation.

