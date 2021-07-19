Global Digital Therapeutics Market Report 2021: Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital Investments - Forecasts to 2027
Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$1.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Therapeutics estimated at US$347.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Preventive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.7% CAGR to reach US$421.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Treatment/Care segment is readjusted to a revised 25.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 71% share of the global Digital Therapeutics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$282.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.1% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.6% and 21.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$282.8 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Digital Therapeutics: An Introduction
Outlook
Leading Markets
Factors Impeding Growth
Canary Health, Inc. (USA)
Dthera Sciences (USA)
Fitbit Health Solutions (USA
Livongo Health, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic, Plc (Ireland)
Omada Health, Inc. (USA)
Propeller Health (USA)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Proteus Digital Health, Inc. (USA)
WellDoc, Inc. (USA)
Digital Therapeutics Continue to Attract Venture Capital Investments
Startups Flock the Digital Therapeutics Market
Select Digital Therapeutics Startups
Digital Health Unicorn Startups
Pipeline Products Drive Growth Prospects
A Snapshot of Select DTx Pipeline Products
Pharma Majors Foray into Uncharted Territory
Pharmaceutical Companies Team Up with Payers to Seek Reimbursement
Growing Focus on Preventative Healthcare Widens Growth Opportunities
Overcoming the Stigma of Mental Health through Digital Therapeutics
Global Number of People Suffering from Mental Disorders (In Million)
Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Digital Therapeutics in Oncology
Proliferation of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growing Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Bolsters Market Growth
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Health Conditions: A Vital Growth Driver
World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for Preventive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World 7-Year Perspective for Preventive by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for Treatment/Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World 7-Year Perspective for Treatment/Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for B2C by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World 7-Year Perspective for B2C by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
World Current & Future Analysis for B2B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World 7-Year Perspective for B2B by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxz6j5
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900