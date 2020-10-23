Massive Losses in the Textile Industry Forces a US$230Million Erosion in Market Value for Digital Textile Printing. The global market for Digital Textile Printing is projected to reach a revised US$3 billion by the year 2027 after a US$230 million erosion in market value in the year 2020.
New York, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Textile Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798375/?utm_source=GNW
Akin to other consumer industries, global textile industry represents one of the worst affected industries due to the pandemic. Having experienced rapid growth because of accelerated globalization resulting from the economic slowdown of 2008, these industries not only employ millions of workers, but also support some of the most fragile economies in the world. The pandemic continues to have a major impact on the textiles industry in terms of logistics interruptions, increased costs, absent workforce and reduced inventory and supply. Because of the lockdowns, investments on textiles, garments, and apparel remain sluggish and the scenario is likely to continue through the second half of the current year, while pointing towards a negative overall growth for the year 2020. Delays and disruptions in production, exports and imports also wield considerable impact on the textile industry. China has suffered billions in export losses in the fashion’s supply chain. Fashion stocks have plummeted to never before seen depths. International fashion programs, events & shows have all been cancelled. Retail stores have all stuttered sending fashion giants into massive losses. As stores reopen, the recession & low consumer confidence will make for a bumpy road to recovery. Against this backdrop, for financial year 2020, there is no recovery in sight for investments in manufacturing technologies including digital textile printing.
In the post COVID-19 period, the versatile benefits of digital textile printing over conventional printing methods will help bring back growth opportunities. Digital printing offers a number of benefits over traditional printing such as efficient set-up as well as speed, cost-effectiveness, shorter lead times, improved design aesthetics, customization options, workflow efficiencies, cost reduction and flexibility. With digital printing technology, computerized alterations facilitate instant sampling and proofing of the designs due to which less time is required for obtaining the desired output. Digital printing can be implemented on a one-meter cloth, which implies there is no restriction on volume of cloth, allowing designers to maintain exclusivity of their designs. With the digital textile printing technology, a range of printed fabrics made with silk, polyester, and cotton, among others can be made available to the consumers. Digital printing offers designers with unlimited opportunity to create colored textiles. Growth will also be fueled by digital technology’s ability to print intricate designs over polyester and silk. Increasing desire of larger brands and retailers to cut down risk is driving growth in the digital textile printing market. Typically, retailers and big brands invest in around 10-20 designs, particularly for home décor and fashion products, which can generate interest among buyers during a specific season. By using digital workflow processes, players can maintain a larger range of options, thus lowering risk associated with unused and unsold products. With the development of high-speed and high-quality printing systems, companies can also reduce time-to-market. The technology also facilitates a shift from printing to be taken up in larger production units towards printing at smaller and cottage industries that focus on specialty printing applications.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798375/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Textile Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Textile Printing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Digital Textile Printing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Roll to Roll (Printing Process) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Roll to Roll (Printing Process) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Roll to Roll (Printing Process) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: DTG (Printing Process) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: DTG (Printing Process) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: DTG (Printing Process) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Sublimation (Ink Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Sublimation (Ink Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Sublimation (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Pigment (Ink Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Pigment (Ink Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Pigment (Ink Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Reactive (Ink Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Reactive (Ink Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Reactive (Ink Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Ink Types (Ink Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Ink Types (Ink Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Ink Types (Ink Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Textiles & Décor (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Textiles & Décor (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Textiles & Décor (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Soft Signage (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Soft Signage (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Soft Signage (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Direct to Garment (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Direct to Garment (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Direct to Garment (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Digital Textile Printing Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Printing Process:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Digital Textile Printing Market in the United States
by Printing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Digital Textile Printing Market in the United States
by Ink Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Digital Textile Printing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Digital Textile Printing Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review by Printing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Digital Textile Printing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Process for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review by Ink Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Digital Textile Printing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Digital Textile Printing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Digital Textile Printing Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Digital Textile Printing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Printing
Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Digital Textile Printing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing Process for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Digital Textile Printing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ink Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Digital Textile Printing Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital
Textile Printing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Digital Textile Printing Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Digital Textile Printing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Printing Process for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Digital Textile Printing Market by Printing
Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Digital Textile Printing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Ink Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Digital Textile Printing Market by Ink Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Digital Textile Printing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Digital Textile Printing Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Digital Textile Printing Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Digital Textile Printing Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Digital Textile Printing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Digital Textile Printing Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2020-2027
Table 74: Digital Textile Printing Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Printing Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Digital Textile Printing Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Digital Textile Printing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Digital Textile Printing Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Digital Textile Printing Market in France by Printing
Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Digital Textile Printing Market Share Analysis
by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Digital Textile Printing Market in France by Ink
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Digital Textile Printing Market Share Analysis
by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Digital Textile Printing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Digital Textile Printing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing
Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Digital Textile Printing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Digital Textile Printing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Digital Textile Printing Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Digital Textile Printing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Printing Process for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Digital Textile Printing Market by Printing
Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Digital Textile Printing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Ink Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Digital Textile Printing Market by Ink Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Digital Textile Printing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Digital Textile Printing Market Review in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Digital Textile Printing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Printing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Digital Textile Printing Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing
Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Digital Textile Printing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ink
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Digital Textile Printing Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Digital Textile Printing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Digital Textile Printing Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review by Printing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Digital Textile Printing Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Process for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review by Ink Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Digital Textile Printing Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Digital Textile Printing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Digital Textile Printing Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2020 to
2027
Table 128: Digital Textile Printing Market in Russia by
Printing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Digital Textile Printing Market in Russia by Ink
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Digital Textile Printing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Digital Textile Printing Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 135: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Printing Process:
2020-2027
Table 137: Digital Textile Printing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Printing Process: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Digital Textile Printing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Digital Textile Printing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Digital Textile Printing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 146: Digital Textile Printing Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Digital Textile Printing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Printing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Digital Textile Printing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Ink Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Digital Textile Printing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Digital Textile Printing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing
Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Digital Textile Printing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Digital Textile Printing Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Digital Textile Printing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review by Printing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Digital Textile Printing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Process for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 169: Indian Digital Textile Printing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review by Ink Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Digital Textile Printing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Digital Textile Printing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Digital Textile Printing Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Digital Textile Printing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Printing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 177: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Digital Textile Printing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Digital Textile Printing Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Textile
Printing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Printing Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Digital Textile Printing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Printing Process for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market
Share Analysis by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Textile
Printing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Ink Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Digital Textile Printing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market
Share Analysis by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Digital Textile Printing in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Digital Textile Printing Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 194: Digital Textile Printing Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Digital Textile Printing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Digital Textile Printing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Printing Process for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Digital Textile Printing Market by
Printing Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Digital Textile Printing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Ink Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Digital Textile Printing Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Digital Textile Printing Market by
Ink Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Digital Textile Printing
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Digital Textile Printing Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Printing Process:
2020-2027
Table 206: Digital Textile Printing Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Printing Process: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Digital Textile Printing Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Ink Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Digital Textile Printing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 212: Digital Textile Printing Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Digital Textile Printing Market in Brazil by
Printing Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Digital Textile Printing Market in Brazil by Ink
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Digital Textile Printing Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Digital Textile Printing Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing
Process for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Printing Process: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Digital Textile Printing Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Digital Textile Printing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Digital Textile Printing Market Share
Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Digital Textile Printing Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Digital Textile Printing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 231: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Digital Textile Printing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Printing
Process: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Digital Textile Printing Market in Rest of Latin
America by Printing Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Digital Textile Printing
Market Share Breakdown by Printing Process: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Digital Textile Printing
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Ink Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 236: Digital Textile Printing Market in Rest of Latin
America by Ink Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Digital Textile Printing
Market Share Breakdown by Ink Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Digital Textile Printing
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 239: Digital Textile Printing Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 240: Digital Textile Printing Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 242: Digital Textile Printing Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Digital Textile Printing Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Printing Process:
2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market by Printing Process in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 246: Digital Textile Printing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Printing Process for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Digital Textile Printing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Ink Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: The Middle East Digital Textile Printing Historic
Market by Ink Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 249: Digital Textile Printing Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Ink Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Digital Textile Printing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 251: Digital Textile Printing Market in the Middle East:
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798375/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001