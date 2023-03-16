Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Sphygmomanometer Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



The inflation while measuring blood pressure with this device can be done by using manual or automatic inflation. Yet, both types of inflation are electronic and are easy to use despite any training and can be used anywhere. The digital sphygmomanometer measures systolic and diastolic pressure with the help of oscillometric detection, which consists of either deformable membranes or differential piezoresistance. The digital sphygmomanometer measures the average blood pressure and pulse rate.



The measuring of systolic and diastolic pressure is more inaccurate than a manual meter. Some patients are suggested not to use digital sphygmomanometer especially those, with arteriosclerosis, arrhythmia, preeclampsia, pulsus alternans, and pulsus paradoxus as the calculation with digital oscillometric may not be correct with these conditions. The digital sphygmomanometer use a cuff placed as to provide accurate results, inverse order or profitability and convenience to the wrist and upper arm.



The oscillometric detection provides readings of the blood pressure different from the auscultation. The main advantage of using a digital sphygmomanometer is the comfort that it provides while operating. Digital sphygmomanometers are perfect for home monitoring of patients, especially when someone is measuring blood pressure by themselves.



Market Growth Factors

Rising Need for Home Blood Pressure Monitoring



Over the previous few years, telehealth usage has increased. Patients quickly realized that there were additional advantages to telemedicine, despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic was the reason for the move from regular clinic visits to virtual ones. Telemedicine can deliver precise and prompt healthcare suggestions that were previously sought from a doctor. With this rising adoption of telehealth, the need for at home monitoring for health data such as blood pressure has become crucial.



Growing Prevalence of Hypertension

The prevalence of hypertension has increased across the globe. The risk of developing heart, brain, kidney, and other disorders is dramatically increased by hypertension, often known as raised blood pressure. According to WHO; worldwide, 1.28 billion persons between the ages of 30 and 79 are projected to have hypertension, with the majority (two-thirds) residing in low- and middle-income nations. Adults with hypertension are reportedly 46% less likely to be aware of their condition.



Market Restraining Factors

Growing Competition in the Market



One of the main issues impeding the growth of the digital sphygmomanometer market is the huge competition among suppliers and the prevalence of counterfeit goods. Due to the presence of numerous new and small businesses together with well-established vendors, the market has become very competitive. The majority of the digital sphygmomanometer are similar in design and technology and are available from both international and local providers. To increase their profit margins, multinational corporations make enormous investments in marketing, promotion, and brand-quality enhancement.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the digital sphygmomanometer market is segmented into arm type and wrist type. In 2021, the wrist type segment garnered a substantial revenue share in digital sphygmomanometer market. Wrist digital sphygmomanometer is excellent for individuals with very large arms who do not have access to an arm cuff that fits properly. If so, wrist blood pressure measurement can be beneficial.



End-User Outlook



Based on end user, the digital sphygmomanometer market is classified into hospitals & clinics, home care settings and others. In 2021, the hospitals & clinics segment held the highest revenue share in the digital sphygmomanometer market. The presence of vast numbers of patients in hospitals and clinics is estimated to support the market's expansion in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the digital sphygmomanometer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the digital sphygmomanometer market. The rise in the adoption of digital sphygmomanometers by clinicians and patients, increasing number of patients with hypertension, and development in the healthcare sector are the factors propelling the growth of the digital sphygmomanometer market. In addition, the market is witnessing significant growth in the region due to high affordability of patients willing to invest in such devices.



Strategies deployed in Digital Sphygmomanometer Market

Nov-2022: OMRON Healthcare, Co., Ltd., a subsidiary company of Omron Corporation, came into partnership with CardioSignal, a mobile application, and a certified medical device. Through this partnership, both companies would aim to bring advancement in early cardiovascular detection of disease to help clinicians at beginning of Population Health management. Additionally, OMRON and CardioSignal would also aim to create digital health solutions that enhance workflow processes for lifestyle chronic diseases, primarily for cardiovascular disease detection at primary care by using OMRON's ECG and motion sensor technologies

Jan-2022: OMRON Healthcare, Inc., a subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, launched Remote Patient Monitoring Services. The service would broaden Digital Health Services to support consumers on each step of their heart health journey. Moreover, this service is created to strengthen the guide behavior change, patient-physician connection, and reducing risk

