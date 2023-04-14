Global Digital Shipyard Market to 2030: Rising Usage of Digital Twin Technology Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Shipyard Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Shipyard Type; By Technology; By Capacity; By End Use; By Process; By Digitalization Level; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital shipyard market size is expected to reach USD 5.66 Billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The employment of digital twins and drones are the main trends in digital shipbuilding technology, which are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increased use of cloud-based maintenance systems due to increased maritime trade and increased navies' purchases of cutting-edge vessels are some key drivers propelling the industry's growth.



Additionally, it is projected that the incorporation of sophisticated & complicated technologies like digital twins, augmented reality, and virtual reality to enhance shipyard performance will offer a wealth of growth prospects to businesses operating in the global market.



The demand for maritime trade has increased significantly due to industrialization and globalization. A very efficient and inexpensive form of transportation is the sea. There are 11,000 bulk carriers, over 53,000 merchant ships, and 7,400 crude oil tanker units worldwide. In 2019, approximately 5,000 container ships were operating worldwide. Due to a growth in marine trade and tourism, these figures will probably go up in the near future. During the forecast period, an increased need for ships will likely drive the market.



One of the major reasons influencing the global market is anticipated to be the rise in environmental concerns around the world to reduce the carbon footprint produced by the shipping industry.



As a result of the development in process automation, the worldwide digital shipyard industry is rapidly growing. To automate and digitalize shipyard operations, digital shipyards use technology. Digital technologies are essential to shipbuilding's efficiency. Enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES), and computer-aided design (CAD) are just a few of the software and technological solutions offered by Digital Shipyard.

By coordinating the information throughout the entire supply chain, digital shipyards also offer affordable and efficient design and construction solutions. The automation and digitalization of shipyards also enable real-time team communication on shipbuilding projects, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market.



Digital Shipyard Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the commercial category accounted for significant revenue due to the recent expansion of maritime tourism. The demand for commercial vessels is therefore expected to rise. Businesses are therefore anticipating significant growth in commercial shipyards shortly.

Large shipyard category accounted for steady growth revenue. Large shipyards are, on the whole, more focused on specialty markets with high-added value and related production techniques.

Implementation category dominated the market in 2021. Navies' procurement strategy stimulates the implementation of disruptive technology in shipyards.

North America had a major share and is estimated to witness lucrative growth due to increased security breaches and government rules concerning IT security. Furthermore, government organizations and businesses are working to improve their data security infrastructure, which will help the industry develop even more

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.38 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.66 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global

