The Global Digital Shipment Market is expected to grow by $ 27.58 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 21.57% during the forecast period

Global Digital Shipment Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the digital shipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 27. 58 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 21.

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital shipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing customer demand for faster and more streamlined services and the advent of new technologies. In addition, increasing customer demand for faster and more streamlined services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital shipment market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The digital shipment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Digital shipping lines

• Digital freight forwarders



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of companies embracing digitalizationas one of the prime reasons driving the digital shipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on digital shipment market covers the following areas:

• Digital shipment market sizing

• Digital shipment market forecast

• Digital shipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital shipment market vendors that include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, CMA CGM Group, COSCO Shipping International Co. Ltd., Evergreen Group, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine (Europe) Ltd., MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp., and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Also, the digital shipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

