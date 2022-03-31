Global Digital Risk Protection Platform Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2031, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The report is a proper presentation of all impacting factors of the market including an analysis of the market history and future predictions. Such a comprehensive report is useful to the business owners, customers, stockholders, manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Risk Protection Platform Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2031, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241339/?utm_source=GNW
The report emphasizes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends.
The study was made to combine both, primary and secondary information along with inputs from the major candidates in the Global Digital Risk Protection Platform industry. The report comprises thorough market research with vendor scenarios along with a detailed analysis of the key vendors. The vendor information section also contains details on company profiles, latest news, trends, contribution to the growing market, and more.

Market Introduction:

As per a research study, Global Digital Risk Protection Platform Market
estimated at xx million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5699.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%
. The report contains vital information such as market share by different segments, market share, CAGR, facts and numbers, and more.
The Global Digital Risk Protection Platform Market research report considers 2020 as the base year and offers estimated data for the forecast period 2021. All the key forecasts for this period are precisely categorized on the basis of product, application, material, distribution channel, end-user, and geography. All the associated market values have been accurately valued depending on the overall segmental revenue of the Global Digital Risk Protection Platform Market. This comprises the market size, market share, the growth analysis, and other vital information, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends.
Our analysts present a thorough picture of the Global Digital Risk Protection Platform market through the examination of important parameters such as profit, price, competition, and promotions, as well as the study, synthesis, and collection of data from different sources. It identifies the top industry influencers and shows numerous market characteristics. The information offered is thorough, dependable, and the result of rigorous primary and secondary studies.

The leading players profiled in the report:

•Proofpoint
•FireEye
•RSA Security
•RiskIQ
•ZeroFOX
•CyberInt
•SafeGuard Cyber
•Digital Shadows
•PhishLabs
•ID Agent
•Axur
Competitive landscape is also added in the comprehensive research report on Global Digital Risk Protection Platform market. The report offers a list of key players that contribute to the success and growth of the market. This section focuses on the common strategies adopted by the market players. Some of the strategies include mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, technological advancements, innovations, and marketing campaigns.

COVID-19 Analysis:

To meet the increased demand caused by the global pandemic, key market players are focusing on expanding their production capacity and geographic reach. To improve output, organizations are cooperating with manufacturers and other industry partners.
Some of the drivers driving the overall market growth are the growing burden of pandemic and growing desire for improvements, increasing demand for Global Digital Risk Protection Platform products, including low-cost replacements, and increasing significance placed on workplace safety.
Market Segmentation

by Type:

Cloud-based
On-premise

Digital Risk Protection Platform Market Segmentation by Application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Public Sector
IT and ITeS
Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The key highlights offered by the report include:

• In the Global Digital Risk Protection Platform market, the category registered a substantial market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the projected period 2019 - 2030.
• In the scattered energy production market study, Asia-Pacific is predicted to hold a significant market throughout the forecast period.
• In terms of each category, the research emphasizes each progressive segment that is expected to be the largest in 2020.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241339/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Ilya Mikheyev fulfilling promise, combining speed with scoring

    Ilya Mikheyev's speed has impressed since he signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019 but Toronto fans are finally seeing his full potential when the Russian winger combines his fleet of foot with composure in front of the net.&nbsp;

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Sheldon Kennedy addresses NHL general managers on safety, respect

    MANALAPAN, Fla. — Sheldon Kennedy never envisioned a moment like this two decades ago. Kim Davis didn't see it coming as recently as 2018. The pair led a discussion with the NHL's 32 general managers at their annual meeting – but first in-person gathering since March 2020 because of COVID-19 – on Monday as the league continues its attempt to push forward on the issues of safety, inclusion and respect. "What I have learned over the years is that if we continually try to put one foot in front of t

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘Add it to the list’: Nick Nurse on odd night, fire delay at Scotiabank Arena

    The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to unusual game conditions, but a fire at Scotiabank Arena delaying their win over the Indiana Pacers was next level. Nurse spoke about his impressions of the building evacuation and pause in the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.