Global Digital Oscilloscope Market Will Reach to USD 2825 Million by 2026 by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read

According to the [180+ Pages PDF] research report, the global Digital Oscilloscope Market was estimated at USD 1913.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2825 Million by 2026, at 5.4% CAGR through 2027. Top market players include Tektronix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Keithley Instruments, Fluke Corporation, LeCroy Corporation and others.

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Digital Oscilloscope Market By Type (Digital Phosphorous Oscilloscope, Digital Storage Oscilloscope, and Digital Sampling Oscilloscope), and Application (Defence and Cars): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Digital Oscilloscope Market was estimated at USD 1913.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2825 Million by 2026. The global Digital Oscilloscope Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing demand for safety and protection features in terms of automotive vehicles has forced automotive OEMs to integrate safety features in their vehicles. This factor has compelled automotive OEMs to provide connectivity solutions in their vehicles that include communication technologies to produce an automatic system. This factor is propelling the target market growth.

An oscilloscope is a type of measuring and testing equipment that is utilized for monitoring current or voltage passed to or passed from an electronic device or component. Nowadays, the device available operates in digital mode while initially; the oscilloscope worked only in analog mode. An ADC is utilized by a digital oscilloscope for the conversion of measured voltage into digital information, it then acquires these signals as a series of samples, which are then stored until they are good enough to be classified as a waveform. Furthermore, the processed signals are stored in a digital format for future reference.

Browse through 55 Tables & 111 Figures spread over 180+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Oscilloscope Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2026”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Digital Oscilloscope Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-oscilloscope-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

The end-users of digital oscilloscope include sectors such as defense, manufacturing, electronics & electrical, and many more. According to data published by the Canadian Center of Science and Education (CCSE) in 2019, few devices in China utilize Android devices to observe waveforms. Currently, digital oscilloscopes apply the system based on STM32, STC, and ARM series. For instance, in 2013, Tektronix, Inc. launched three oscilloscope applications for android smartphones, which can validate the network. Also, the oscilloscope can realize remote monitoring of measurement and waveform from smartphones. Apart from this, to implement digital measurement processing and display of analog signals, some research institutions initiated the study of portable virtual dual-trace oscilloscopes. Several recent developments have been made by target market key players. For instance, in June 2019, Tektronix Inc. launched 3 Series Mixed Domain Oscilloscope (MDO) and 4 Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscope (MSO). Moreover, in August 2020, Tektronix, Inc. launched TBS1000C digital storage oscilloscope.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/digital-oscilloscope-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Top Market Players

Key players operating in the target market include Tektronix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Keithley Instruments, Fluke Corporation, LeCroy Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, GWInstek America Corp., ZTEC Instruments, Inc., among others.

Get an Additional List of Market Players, Request a Free Report Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/digital-oscilloscope-market

Multiple factors are driving the digital oscilloscope market globally. Factors such as the augmentation in demand for signal storage facilities as well as self-monitored facilities have been propelling the target market growth. Furthermore, the introduction of new products as well as services in addition to other strategic alliances by target market players are projected to create lucrative demand for the target market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for safety and protection features in terms of automotive vehicles has forced automotive OEMs to integrate safety features in their vehicles. This factor has compelled automotive OEMs to provide connectivity solutions in their vehicles that include communication technologies to produce an automatic system. This factor is propelling the target market growth. However, economic uncertainty and competition are the major factors that are anticipated to harm the target market growth over the forecast period.

Global Digital Oscilloscopes Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the target market is categorized as a digital phosphorous oscilloscope, digital storage oscilloscope, and digital sampling oscilloscope. Digital storage oscilloscope is expected to lead the type segment of the digital oscilloscope market. A digital storage oscilloscope can carry out the complex processing of the signals with the help of high-speed digital signal processing circuits. On the basis of application, the target market is categorized as defense and cars. The cars category is anticipated to boost the application segment of the digital oscilloscope market over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Digital Oscilloscope Market By Type (Digital Phosphorous Oscilloscope, Digital Storage Oscilloscope, and Digital Sampling Oscilloscope), and Application (Defence and Cars): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-oscilloscope-market

In terms of region, the digital oscilloscope market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the target market growth as a huge amount of manufacturing of component electronics as well as semiconductors is done in the region. North America is expected to follow the Asia Pacific. Consumers of digital storage oscilloscopes in a large amount in North America are projected to propel the target market in the region. Moreover, an adaptation of digital storage oscilloscopes technologies in manufacturing as well as the electronics sector in Europe may also boost the target market growth in the region.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/digital-oscilloscope-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

The taxonomy of the digital oscilloscope market by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: TypeAnalysis

  • Digital Phosphorous Oscilloscope

  • Digital Storage Oscilloscope

  • Digital Sampling Oscilloscope

Global Digital Oscilloscope Market: Application Analysis

  • Defense

  • Cars

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per our primary respondents, the global digital oscilloscope market was valued at around USD 1.9 Billion in 2019.

  • It was established through primary research that the Asia Pacific was the leading target market region in 2019.

  • Augmentation in demand for signal storage facilities and rising demand for safety features in automotive vehicles are the key factors boosting the target market growth.

  • Cars category of application segment majorly augmented the target market growth in 2019.

  • The rise in demand for safety features in automotive vehicles has compelled automotive OEMs to add safety features in their vehicles. This accelerated the target market demand.

Browse More Top Rated Research Reports:

Computer Reservation Systems Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/computer-reservation-systems-crs-market

Mobile Payment Technology Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mobile-payment-technology-market

Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/manufacturing-intelligence-software-market

Storage Resource Management Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/storage-resource-management-industry-market-by-type-cloud-1246

Online On-demand Home Service Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-on-demand-home-service-market-by-type-1218

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Latest Stories

  • Canada's world junior camp suspended due to positive COVID-19 tests

    Two Canadian national team hopefuls have been placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena detained in Mexico after allegedly trying to abduct daughter

    The Rays' postseason star has been detained in Mexico over an alleged family dispute.

  • Fred Sasakamoose, Indigenous NHL pioneer, dies at age 86 after presumed COVID-19 case

    Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous players in the NHL, has died after battling a presumed case of COVID-19. Sasakamoose died Tuesday in Prince Albert, Sask. He was 86. Fred's son, Neil, announced his death in a video posted on Facebook.Neil Sasakamoose said last week that his father had been hospitalized in Saskatchewan for a presumed case of COVID-19 after experiencing wheezing and chest pains."We weren’t allowed to go sit with one of the most famous Indigenous people in our time," he told The Canadian Press in a phone interview Tuesday. “We weren’t able to comfort him. My mother was not able to see her husband. They’ve been married 65 years.”Sasakamoose said he learned early on Tuesday his dad's oxygen levels were depleting, but didn't want to go into intensive care. He told me, ‘I walked in here. If I can’t walk out of here then I’m going to go."He said the last conversation he had with his father was at around 1 p.m. “He was talking, ‘I’m going to fight this Neil, my son, I’m going to fight,'" Sasakamoose said. "I said, ‘Are you tired? Your body’s getting tired.' He said, 'I’m getting tired.'"Sasakamoose said in their Plains Cree culture they believe people come to get a person when it's their time to die. “I told him, ‘Look it, Dad, if someone’s there and if you’re tired, you just take their hand and you go.’"He was at peace.”He wants people to remember his father as a man who was "rooted right into the people."“We were happy to have him as a father, but he’s always belonged to everyone else.”“First Nations people, Metis people, non-Indigenous people."Sasakamoose says his family has164 people, including his nine siblings and parents' grand-children and great-grandchildren. He implored people to follow public-health advice around COVID-19 to prevent more deaths from happening. “Look at my situation. I can’t plan a funeral for one of the greatest Indigenous athletes in Canada."Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league. During his time in Chicago, he faced off against greats like Maurice Richard and Gordie Howe. He also had a storied junior career, playing several seasons with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fred Sasakamoose," Hockey Canada said in a tweet. "Fred holds a special place in the history of our great game and it is important to honour his perseverance and character in becoming the first Indigenous Canadian to play in the NHL." Sasakamoose was one of 11 children, though only five survived childhood. He was forcibly taken from his community in central Saskatchewan to a residential school as a child and told a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in 2012 that he had been sexually abused by other students there. He also recalled being whipped and having coal oil poured over his head. While at the school he encountered a reverend, who was convinced he could make Sasakamoose into a big-time hockey player. "He said to me, 'Freddie, I'm going to make you a champion,'" Sasakamoose recalled in a video released by Hockey Canada in 2017. Being someone young Indigenous people could look up to was important to Sasakamoose. "To pave the way for Indian kids and the Metis, they look at you as a role model and they say 'Wow.' They look at my rings and my pictures. This is what I gain in life. This is what brought me to where I am," he said in the video. "It's for you now to follow in the footsteps — maybe be better.""RIP to my buddy, Freddy Sasakamoose," Canadian women's hockey player Brigette Lacquette, who is Indigenous, posted on Twitter. "He was a trailblazer, a leader and a survivor. "He paved the way for so many Indigenous hockey players. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest easy, legend."When his playing career came to an end, Sasakamoose returned to the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation north of Saskatoon. He became a band councillor and chief, and worked to develop minor hockey and other sports programs across Saskatchewan. "On a personal note, I will always treasure meeting Fred at the 2019 Heritage Classic in his native Saskatchewan, getting to spend some precious time getting to know him and the gift he gave me that day -- a statue depicting his NHL rookie card," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of this special man and sends its condolences to his family and the countless young men and women of the First Nations community whose lives he touched." Sasakamoose was named to the Order of Canada in 2017, and given an honorary doctorate of law by the University of Saskatchewan earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation ceremony was virtual so Sasakamoose recorded a video message. "I had a hard time of life," he said. "You want to be somebody, then it takes, you know, a little more effort."Still, the Indigenous hockey pioneer wanted his story to be heard. His book, "Call Me Indian," is set to come out in April. "Time will come when I am no longer here," Sasakamoose said in his convocation message. "But my voice you will always use."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Raptors unveil new City Edition jersey for 2021 season

    The Raptors unveiled their fourth new jersey for the 2021 season in conjunction with the official announcement of Fred VanVleet's extension.

  • Alabama leads Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State in first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

    The top team in the first set of playoff rankings has finished the regular season at No. 1 in three of the playoff's first six years.

  • Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers fans sending death threats to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    The Packers wide receiver revealed he was receiving death threats after a costly fumble in overtime.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Reports: Heat to sign All-Star Bam Adebayo to maximum contract extension

    The timing of Adebayo’s extension comes as a surprise.

  • Lavar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate

    Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.

  • Canucks' Gaudette mistakenly lands roundhouse kick on bride in wedding blunder

    Adam Gaudette's demonstration of love and affection played out like a kick to the face.

  • Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson among Hall of Fame semifinalists

    Manning and Woodson are among four players who made the semifinals in their first year of eligibility. The others are Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Corey Davis' Breakout and Kamara's bad game with Taysom Hill

    Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don highlight some stats and trends to know and much more on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Shorthanded by COVID-19, Vanderbilt reportedly brings in women's soccer team's goalkeeper to practice

    Sarah Fuller would make history if the Commodores use her in a game.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 12 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Braves sign Morton | FastCast

    Charlie Morton signs a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on this edition of FastCast

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Washington has new opponent, and it's not BYU

    The list of Week 13 college football games to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 continues to grow.

  • NBA free agency: Bogdan Bogdanovic joins Hawks after Kings decline to match $72 million offer sheet

    The Kings sharpshooter is set to join the Hawks after an eventful offseason.

  • College football Week 13 betting primer: What’s the best play in Notre Dame vs. North Carolina?

    There are huge games in the Big 12 and ACC on Friday before a loaded slate on Saturday.

  • 5 takeaways from the first CFP rankings: Cincinnati makes history, Pac-12 flops

    At the top of the rankings, No. 3 Clemson (7-1) being ahead of Ohio State (4-0) is a sign that who teams have faced and how many games they’ve played will matter for the CFP selection committee.