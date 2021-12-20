Global Digital Operating Room Company Benchmarking Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Operating Rooms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

Hospitals are under extreme pressure to reduce costs and become more profitable. Operating rooms (ORs) drive approximately 60% of revenue in the average hospital. The most critical issues entail finding new methods to reduce human error and improve the efficiency and quality of surgical care. Technology is now available to help hospitals reduce surgical risks and maximize their return on OR investments.

The major challenges for digital OR implementation, apart from the obvious cost, include the need for interoperability and robust cybersecurity, and the lack of expert resources. A detailed, comprehensive solution set needs to be formulated: implementation can be in phases, keeping the systems open and interoperable so that additional solutions can be easily integrated.

The analyst believes that the current generation of professionals will soon make up the majority of the global healthcare workforce and deliver the changes that are needed to ensure healthcare system effectiveness.

Technology will transform healthcare delivery, improve patient care, make work more satisfying, and drive value-based care. Vendors today are offering surgical and training solutions, and OR integration systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

2. Overview

Digital Operating Rooms

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Brainlab

CAE Healthcare

Caresyntax

Fujifilm

Fundamental VR

Getinge

Immersive Touch

Intuitive Surgical

Karl Storz

Medtronic

Mentice AB

Olympus

Osso VR

7D Surgical

Steris

Stryker

Surgical Theater

Theator IO

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the report to Empower Key Stakeholders

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

