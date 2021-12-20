Global Digital Operating Room Company Benchmarking Report 2021
The report presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.
Hospitals are under extreme pressure to reduce costs and become more profitable. Operating rooms (ORs) drive approximately 60% of revenue in the average hospital. The most critical issues entail finding new methods to reduce human error and improve the efficiency and quality of surgical care. Technology is now available to help hospitals reduce surgical risks and maximize their return on OR investments.
The major challenges for digital OR implementation, apart from the obvious cost, include the need for interoperability and robust cybersecurity, and the lack of expert resources. A detailed, comprehensive solution set needs to be formulated: implementation can be in phases, keeping the systems open and interoperable so that additional solutions can be easily integrated.
The analyst believes that the current generation of professionals will soon make up the majority of the global healthcare workforce and deliver the changes that are needed to ensure healthcare system effectiveness.
Technology will transform healthcare delivery, improve patient care, make work more satisfying, and drive value-based care. Vendors today are offering surgical and training solutions, and OR integration systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
Strategic Imperative
Growth Environment
Market Segmentation
2. Overview
Digital Operating Rooms
Competitive Environment
3. Companies to Action
Brainlab
CAE Healthcare
Caresyntax
Fujifilm
Fundamental VR
Getinge
Immersive Touch
Intuitive Surgical
Karl Storz
Medtronic
Mentice AB
Olympus
Osso VR
7D Surgical
Steris
Stryker
Surgical Theater
Theator IO
4. Strategic Insights
5. Next Steps: Leveraging the report to Empower Key Stakeholders
Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
Empowers Investors
Empowers Customers
Empowers the Board of Directors
6. Analytics
Benchmarking Future Growth Potential
