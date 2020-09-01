The Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market is expected to grow by $ 10.11 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the digital intelligence platform market and it is poised to grow by $ 10. 11 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

New York, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372336/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on digital intelligence platform market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the exponential increase in data, need to optimize project management and business processes and increased dependence on the Internet. In addition, an exponential increase in data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital intelligence platform market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The digital intelligence platform market is segmented as below:

By End-User

• BFSI

• Retail

• Telecom

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of advanced intelligence tools as one of the prime reasons driving the digital intelligence platform market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of mobile-based business analytical tools and demand for data integration and analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our digital intelligence platform market covers the following areas:

• Digital intelligence platform market sizing

• Digital intelligence platform market forecast

• Digital intelligence platform market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372336/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



