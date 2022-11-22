The Global Digital Health Market is expected to grow by $563.59 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Digital Health Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the digital health market and it is poised to grow by $563. 59 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the digital health market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of M&A activities in the market, increasing support for digital health from the governments, and the growing adoption of data analytics in the healthcare sector.



The digital health market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Wireless health

• Mobile health

• EHR

• Telehealth



By Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the use of AI in digital health as one of the prime reasons driving the digital health market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of cloud analytics in the healthcare industry and the rising applications of BI in the healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital health market covers the following areas:

• Digital health market sizing

• Digital health market forecast

• Digital health market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital health market vendors that include 3M Co., Agfa Gevaert NV, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Telefonica SA, UnitedHealth Group Inc., and General Electric Co. Also, the digital health market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

